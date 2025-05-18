Canceled Taylor Sheridan Project Revived

A decade after the project was first envisioned, Taylor Sheridan’s action thriller is on the way. The Hollywood Reporter notes F.A.S.T. will hit theaters on April 23, 2027 via Warner Bros.

The cast includes Brendon Sklenar, the star of Sheridan’s hit series 1923, and that series’ main director and renowned cinematographer Ben Richardson. Sklenar will headline the action thriller with Richardson making his feature directorial debut.

Videos by PopCulture.com

David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films are producing with Sheridan and Jenny Wood of Bosque Ranch Productions currently in negotiations to hop on as producers. Sheridan first wrote the script in the mid-2010s.

“The breadth of Taylor Sheridan’s body of work is simply astounding and unparalleled in sheer excellence and consistent quality and we could not be more honored to be making this film with him,” Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement, per the report. “With the hugely talent director Ben Richardson behind the camera and the exceptional producing talents of Heyday Films and Bosque Ranch, we are thrilled to have such an incredible creative team bringing F.A.S.T. to the big screen.”

F.A.S.T. tells the story of a former special forces commando, down on his luck after he returns Stateside. He is then brought on by the DEA to lead a black op strike team against CIA-protected drug dealers in his town.

The journey to get the film to the big screen was a long one. Warners, then owned by Time Warner, initially picked it up in 2018. Sheridan wanted to direct the film, with Chris Pratt as the star. Gavin O’Connor later came on board as director in 2019 but with the studio being owned by a different company by then, they didn’t approve of a budget at the time of $60 million.

It was also considered at one time for streaming at HBO Max. But the pandemic halted that.