Kate Hudson Pays Tribute to Burt Reynolds in Throwback Photo With Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson paid tribute to Burt Reynolds by sharing an adorable family photo of herself as a toddler with her mother, Goldie Hawn, and the Smokey and the Bandit star.

Hudson shared the photo with a simple broken heart emoji. Since then, the photo has become a place for fans to leave their condolences.

Reynolds and Hudson’s mother starred in one film together, the 1982 romantic comedy Best Friends. The movie, a departure from Reynolds’ famous action roles, starred Reynolds and Hawn as a married couple who are both Hollywood screenwriters. The two then go on a cross-country trip to inform their parents of their wedding. The rest of the cast included Ron Silver, Jessica Tandy and Keenan Wynn.

The film was directed by Norman Jewison and was met with critical praise. Hawn picked up a Golden Globe nomination and a song from the film, “How Do You Keep The Music Playing?” was nominated for an Oscar.

“I loved Best Friends. Such a true representation of what happens when you love someone so much but it just doesn’t work,” one fan wrote in Hudson’s Instagram page.

“So hard to hear. He is a true Hollywood Legend. Smokey and the Bandit weekend. RIP,” added another fan.

“I am just hearing this. So sad, he was very special in so many ways. I loved his humor & that laugh,” added another.

Hawn and Reynolds reportedly dated off-screen. However, the year after Best Friends was released, Hawn began dating Kurt Russell. Although the two never married, Hawn and Russell are still together.

Reynolds died on Thursday at Jupiter Medical in Florida, his manager told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 82. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack.

Reynolds was the top-grossing Hollywood star of the late 1970s and early 1980s, thanks to an incredible run with Smokey and the Bandit, Hooper, Starting Over, The Cannonball Run and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

The actor never stopped working, even appearing in two movies this year. He starred in Shadow Fighter earlier this year and appears in the upcoming Defining Moments. He was also recently cast in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which is now in production in Los Angeles.

Reynolds’ only Oscar nomination came for his supporting role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights (1997). He also won Golden Globes for Bookie Nights and Evening Shade, the TV series that also earned him an Emmy.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Kate Hudson