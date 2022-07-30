Brendan Fraser's 'The Whale' Transformation Has Fans Floored

Brendan Fraser's resurgence in Hollywood continues with his upcoming role in The Whale, the upcoming drama from director Darren Aronofsky. In the movie, Fraser, 53, plays a mourning 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his estranged daughter (played by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink) after abandoning her and her mother years earlier. Fraser, who has dealt with weight issues in his past, put on some pounds for the role and then donned loads of prosthetics to play the role.

Earlier this week, A24 released the first image of Fraser as his character, Charlie. While the premise of the film has some worried the movie will be fatphobic, many are simply focused on the George of the Jungle and Gods and Monsters actor's incredible transformation. Scroll through to read some of the reactions to the first photo.