‘Breaking Bad’ Movie: Everything We Know

New details about the Breaking Bad movie seem to be leaking more often lately, and fans are very eager for it.

Late last year rumors of the film emerged, with reports eventually confirming that it was in fact happening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Specifics of the film have been in short supply, but there are some things that have been confirmed.

Scroll down to read everything we know about the Breaking Bad movie so far, and let us know in the comments if you are excited for it!

Title & Plot

The Breaking Bad film is currently untitled, but has been in production under the working title Greenbrier.

It will reportedly be a sequel to the show, and will “follow the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.”

The “kidnapped man” is said to be Jesse Pinkman, who was one of the main characters in the series.

Aaron Paul is Back

Seeing as how Jesse Pinkman is supposedly the star, this means that actor Aaron Paul — who portrayed Jesse — will be returning to reprise his role.

In the final episode of the series, Jesse was seen driving away from a compound for the Aryan Brotherhood — who had kidnapped him — and laughing in maniacal joy as he escaped.

Presumably, this is where the new film will pick up.

Bryan Cranston?

One question Breaking Bad fans have been asking is, “Will Walter White be back?”

That is something that even Bryan Cranson — who played White in the show — has wondered as well.

“There appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but I honestly have not even read the script… I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script,” Cranston stated in a 2018 interview. “So there’s question of whether or not we will even see Walter White in this movie.”

Netflix & AMC

Breaking Bad premiered in 2008 on AMC and ran until 2013, for five total seasons.

The series has also been streaming on Netflix for some time, and is still one of the service’s most popular shows to this day.

According to a new report, the Breaking Bad film will debut on Netflix. Sometime afterwards, AMC will air the film as well.

Other Cast

Other than Paul’s Jesse Pinkman, there is no word at this time on which other cast members may make appearances in the Breaking Bad film.

However, there are a number of characters from the show who could return, such as Brandon “Badger” Mayhew (played by Matt L. Jones) and Skinny Pete (played by Charles Baker).

Both Characters were friends of Jesse, and could easily fit into the sequel film.

Production

Production on the Breaking Bad film reportedly began in November in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This is the same city the series was set in.

“We are happy to welcome Greenbrier and Sony Studios to New Mexico,” Nick Maniatis, the New Mexico State Film Office Director, said in a statement published by the Albuquerque Journal.

“For years, we’ve built up the film industry in New Mexico and strengthened our film incentives, now we’re seeing success after success for the film industry in our state,” Maniatis added.

Vince Gilligan

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is back, and is reportedly responsible for writing and directing the new film.

Interestingly, during a panel at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con, Gilligan and the cast were asked about the possibility of a Breaking Bad film happening at some point.

“Anything’s possible,” Gilligan replied. “We live in a world fraught with possibilities — good and bad.”

Premiere Date

No premiere date for the Breaking Bad film has been announced as of yet.

It is possible that the film could debut as earlier as fall 2019, but it is also possible that the film may not be released until 2020.

Both Netflix and AMC have been incredibly secretive about the film, so for now any premiere info is pure speculation.