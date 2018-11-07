‘Breaking Bad’ Film: Aaron Paul to Star in Series Sequel That Will Follow Jesse

The Breaking Bad film has been revealed to be a sequel to the series that will feature Aaron Paul returning as Jesse Pinkman.

Please Note: Breaking Bad Spoilers Below

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Slash Film, the movie will be set after the events of the series finale and will follow Jesse as he tried to move on from the life he lived for five seasons of the crime-drama on AMC.

The outlet also notes that Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is writing and producing the film, but it is unknown if he will direct.

Under the working title of Greenbrier, the Breaking Bad film will reportedly follow Jesse as he attempts to escape from Albuquerque after Walt (Bryan Cranston) freed him from captivity by a group of white supremacists in the series finale.

Jesse was last seen driving off in a manic state, so it seems that the film will reveal he didn’t get quite as far as he hoped he would. Walt will most likely not return for the film, as it was strongly implied that he died at the end of the show, unless he makes an appearance in a flashback.

The film was first revealed by the Albuquerque Journal, with a source close to the filming divulging the details. The New Mexico Film Office, however, would not confirm if this was information was correct.

“We are happy to welcome Greenbrier and Sony Studios to New Mexico,” said Nick Maniatis, the New Mexico State Film Office Director. “For years, we’ve built up the film industry in New Mexico and strengthened our film incentives, now we’re seeing success after success for the film industry in our state.”

In January, Paul, Gilligan, and Cranston all spoke with Esquire about Breaking Bad, which first aired a decade ago. Paul joked about the lasting affect that the show has had in his life, saying that he has some interesting encounters with fans.

“I was out for dinner last night, and someone just came right up to me screaming, ‘Science, bitch!’ I get called ‘bitch’ every single day. I have been called ‘bitch’ more than anyone on the planet,” he shared, quipping, “and that is very exciting. I’m very proud of that fact.”

He then spoke about what it was like to attend the premiere of Better Call Saul — the Breaking Bad spinoff — while not being a part of that new series.

“I remember being surrounded by my Breaking Bad family, but feeling a little bit disconnected and a little sad that I was not moving on with them, to be a part of this,” Paul admitted. “It was a little strange, to have this new cast of characters; they were all so sweet and kind, and I was so excited for them.”

“That show has just taken on a form of its own, and that’s what I think was so smart,” he added. “I was always saying, ‘It’s just downhill for me from here,’ because Breaking Bad was such a phenomenon. Anything else being multiple steps lower doesn’t mean it’s bad, it’s just not as good. I was totally OK with that.”

At this time, there is no word on when the Breaking Bad sequel film may premiere, but it likely would not be until sometime in late 2019 or 2020.