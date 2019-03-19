‘Breaking Bad’: Aaron Paul Dodges Question About Upcoming Movie

Aaron Paul is keeping relatively quiet about the Breaking Bad movie sequel that is supposedly on the way.

Paul spoke at the Sun Valley Film Festival on Friday, and of course, asked him about the movie rumors. Paul said only that he would be interested in reprising his role as Jesse Pinkman, but did not confirm whether the movie was even in the works. According to a report by Variety, the actor warned fans to be careful about believing in Hollywood whispers.

“Rumors are funny — I once heard a rumor that I was being cast as Han Solo,” he said to a huge crowd at a Coffee Talk event. “I haven’t heard anything about the Breaking Bad movie but if there is one and it comes together I’d love to be a part of it.”

“If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it,” he added.

One thing Paul did seem certain of was that he would star in a Breaking Bad movie if it came to pass. He went so far as to spoil the acclaimed series for any in the crowd who may not have seen it in the following quote.

“In case you haven’t caught up on the TV series, Walter dies, so… it has to star Jesse,” he said.

This news may come as a bit of a disappointment to fans, who already believed the film was underway. Last month, sources told Variety that AMC was making the movie sequel in collaboration with Netflix, and the two platforms would debut it simultaneously.

At the time, representatives for AMC, Netflix and Sony Pictures Television all declined to comment on the story. Details were slim, but sources said that the movie would star Paul and center around his character, the tragic dirtbag redeemed in the original series.

Sources even said that original series creator Vince Gilligan would write and direct the movie, which would take place after the events of the series. How long after was not clear. Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston publicly alluded to the film once before, but it was not clear how his character, Walter White, could be involved going forward.

Reporters even learned from the New Mexico Film Office that a film was in production in the state apparently matching the description of a Breaking Bad sequel. The movie has the working title Greenbrier. Its official synopsis says that it “tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.” Naturally, this lines up with Jesse’s final storyline on the show.



Breaking Bad is streaming in its entirety on Netflix.