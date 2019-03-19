Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Old Hollywood Cool in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Poster

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are “Old Hollywood cool” in the new poster for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt is sporting a casual look, rocking jeans and t-shirt with an open button up over it; and DiCaprio is more business, donning dress pants and a leather jacket.

Behind them is a classic-looking yellow car, with the Hollywood hills and sign able to be seen in the distance.

Many have since commented in the new poster, with one person saying, “This is gonna be so so darnnnn special.”

“I believe this has to be one of the biggest multistarrer film to come from Hollywood after the Oceans series… Brad Pitt, Leonardo Di Caprio,.. reminds me of The Departed…,” someone else noted.

can’t wait to lose a week’s worth of productivity when the ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD trailer drops. — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) March 18, 2019

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, and revolves around the Manson Family-era of the ’60s in Hollywood.

He also described the film as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton, former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” Tarantino added, in a previous statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

In addition to DiCaprio and Pitt, the star-studded cast of the film also features Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, Lena Dunham, Clifton Collins Jr., Rumer Willis, Dreama Walker, Victoria Pedretti, Zoë Bell, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, and James Marsden.

Notably, iconic actor Burt Reynolds was originally set to make an appearance in the film, but after he passed away in September his role was recast with Dern. Late 90210 and Riverdale actor Luke Perry also was cast in the film, but he shot his role before his death earlier this month.