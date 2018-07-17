‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer Shows Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury

A new trailer for the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has been released, and it features quite a bit of new footage.

In the trailer, the first meeting of the band and singer Freddie Mercury is teased, as well as the tight bonds they would go on to forge. Audiences are also introduced to Mary Austin, Mercury’s lifelong companion (played by Lucy Boyton, who more recently appeared in Murder on the Orient Express).

There is also quite a bit of Queen music playing throughout as well, with “We Are the Champions” featured prominently near the end and “We Will Rock You” crashing in as well.

in theaters November 2, 2018.

The film will focus on the band from its early days up until their legendary performance at Live Aid in 1985, with an emphasis on the life of Mercury, who passed away in 1991 from a complication of AIDS.

Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek stars as Mercury, Gwilym Lee (Midsomer Murders) plays lead guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse) is Queen drummer Roger Taylor, and Joseph Mazzello (Jurassic Park) appears as bassist John Deacon.

Interestingly, comedian/actor Mike Myers will have a cameo in the film, playing EMI executive Ray Foster. Myers’ role is notable as it was his film Wayne’s World that led to a resurgence of Queen’s popularity in the early ’90s.

The movie contained a brilliant opening sequence where Myers, his co-star Dana Carvey, and three other actors sing along to “Bohemian Rhapsody” while driving around their car. That scene has since gone on to become as recognizable as the song itself.

In a past Rolling Stone interview, Queen guitarist Brian May opened up about how that came to be, revealing that Mercury himself joyously signed off on it.

“Mike Myers phoned me up and said, ‘We’ve got this thing which we think is great, do you want to hear it?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he said, ‘Do you think Freddie would want to hear it?’ Now Freddie was really sick by that time but I said, ‘Yeah, I’m sure he will.’ Mike gave me a tape which I took ’round to Freddie and played to him and Freddie loved it, he just laughed and thought it was great, this little video,” May detailed.

“It’s odd because that was a huge thing in the States. You’ve got two events there – you’ve got Wayne’s World and Freddie dying which, looking back on it, is the oddest thing and it did become a sort of rebirth for us in the States,” may went on to say. “We have a strange history with the States.”

Bohemian Rhapsody makes its grand theatrical entrance on November 2, 2018.