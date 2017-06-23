Ridley Scott Wants More ‘Blade Runner’ Sequels

When it was originally released in 1982, Blade Runner was received with relatively poor reviews. Gene Siskel, for example, said the film was “pretty to look at, but a waste of time.” The film developed a massive following in the decades since, making this fall’s Blade Runner 2049 possible. When speaking with IGN, Ridley Scott revealed that this might only be the first of many sequels to his original film.

When asked if 2049 could potentially be the beginning of the world’s expansion, Scott revealed, “I think that, you know what, George has always proved that. Of course there’s always something. George Lucas. You know, and the way he’s handled Star Wars has been spectacular.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott continued, “It’s what I’ve been trying to do to really evolve Alien,because in those days I wasn’t into making sequels, but now suddenly you realize, ‘Well, that’s stupid.’ I’ll use the word ‘duh’ again, right? You’d better get into sequels, duh. So that’s in a way what I’ve been doing.”

UP NEXT: Watch ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Come To Life In First Featurette

Although not a sequel, Scott expanded upon the world of Alien in 2012 with his prequel Prometheus, which was set in the original film’s world but explored far more complex themes about creators and creation. Earlier this year, Scott attempted to close the gap between Alien and Prometheus with Alien: Covenant, which continued the philosophical ideals of the 2012 film with more of the horror elements from the Alien franchise.

Making matters even more interesting, the Prometheus Blu-ray had an Easter Egg that implied the events of Blade Runner took place in a shared world while earlier this year, a Blade Runner 2049 trailer featured a creature from Prometheus.

MORE NEWS: ‘Blade Runner’ Cast Member Not Impressed by Blade Runner 2049

When speaking about those connections, Scott admitted, “Well, I think if Alien is in the air, Blade Runner is on Earth. And probably is a very good reason why you wanna leave Earth.”

Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters Oct 10, 2017.

In Blade Runner 2049, thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green. The film stars Rick Deckard, with Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.