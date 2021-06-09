Classic Bill Murray Movie Is Getting an Unexpected Sequel

✖

A classic Bill Murray movie is reportedly getting a sequel, and its one that fans likely did not expect. According to Collider, Peter and Bobby Farrelly (Dumb and Dumber) are working with Village Roadshow Pictures to develop a sequel to Kingpin, a 1996 film the brothers directed. There is currently no casting news to report, nor are there any story details being revealed, but the film is said to be in "active development."

Kingpin starred Murray as fictional bowling legend Big Ern McCracken, whose cutthroat attitude kept him on top for years, even at the expense of his competitors. One such rival was Roy Munson (Woody Harrelson), who Big Ern tricks into hustling some amateur bowlers after he's beaten by Roy in a tournament. Things go bad for Roy when the locals catch on to the con, and they get payback by forcing his hand into a ball return, which ends his bowling career for good. Years later, Roy finds hope at least partially reclaiming his former glory, when he meets Ishmael Boorg, an Amish bowling prodigy who Roy believes could be a champion. Together they set off on a chaotic and riotous adventure that eventually brings them face-to-face with Big Ern.

The film was written by Barry Fanaro (Men in Black II) and Mort Nathan, who was previously a co-producer and head writer on The Golden Girls. Additional stars of Kingpin include Vanessa Angel (the Weird Science TV series), Chris Elliott (Schitt's Creek), and Lin Shaye (the Insidious franchise). The film also featured a number of cameos as well, including major league baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and Blues Traveler frontman John Popper. Pro bowlers Parker Bohn III, Randy Pedersen, and Mark Roth also cameo as well.

The film had a mixed reception when it first debuted but found acclaim from major critics such as Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel. Both reviewers had high praise for the film, and Siskel even put the film on his year-end "best of" list. Nancy Gerstman also heralded the film, deeming it one of the most underrated comedies of the 1990s.

After Kingpin, the Farrelly's went on to become a powerhouse duo for comedy, writing and directing films like There's Something About Mary, The Heartbreak Kid (2007), and Me, Myself, and Irene. To date, their only sequel is Dumb and Dumber To, which was released in 2014. However, it looks like fans may get the follow-up to Roy and Big Ern's story as well.