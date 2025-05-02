3 Best Movies Max Just Added for May 2025

HBO’s streaming service Max is adding movies constantly, so it can be hard to know what to watch.

Here are the three best movies added to the service this May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Enter the Dragon

Play video

If you’ve ever seen an action film do a scene surrounded by mirrors, it was probably inspired by Enter the Dragon. This Bruce Lee-starring martial arts film is one of the best of all time, and stars Lee as a man recruited by British intelligence to stop an evil crime lord by winning a martial arts tournament. (Just go with it.)

The Silence of the Lambs

Play video

One of the most Oscar-nominated movies ever made, this psychological thriller is still just one of three to win all five major categories at the Academy Awards. Young FBI agent Clarice Starling is attempting to capture a heinous serial killer who murders young women and wears their skin. If she wants to catch him, she will have to coax answers from Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Perkins)—genius, serial killer, and known cannibal.

The Brutalist

Play video

This 2024 period piece drama centers around Hungarian-Jewish architect László Tóth (Adrien Brody) who escapes Nazi Germany and arrives in America to chase his dreams. A rich man (Guy Pearce) becomes his primary architecture client, and recruits him to build a community center—but their working relationship soon takes a dark turn. The film was nominated for ten awards at last year’s Oscars, winning three: Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Actor for Adrien Brody.