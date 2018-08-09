Bette Midler ‘Grateful’ for Success of ‘Hocus Pocus’ Cult Classic: ‘You Must Find the Magic’

Bette Midler is one of the most accomplished performers today, but one movie on her resume holds a special place in the hearts of millions: Disney‘s Hocus Pocus. The film keeps finding new fans, 25 years after its release, and Midler is “grateful” for the film’s success.

“We had no expectations because we didn’t get very good notices and we didn’t do the business that anyone expected us to do,” Midler said in a recent interview with Good Morning America. “And the fact that it became this cult favorite and that it plays regularly every Halloween, I mean, I have very young fans because of Winnie, because of Hocus Pocus, so I’m grateful for it.”

The Divine Miss M later said she keeps challenging herself to avoid boredom. Even though she has earned dozens of awards over five decades, she shows no signs of stopping. Just last year, she won her second Tony for the current revival of Hello, Dolly!.

“I think boredom is the worst thing in the whole world because the planet is so full of magic and you must find it,” Midler told GMA. “You must find the magic.”

When Disney released Hocus Pocus in 1993, the film was not a critical or commercial success. But the film is beloved by children and adults after Disney kept it on rotation on television. The film, directed by Kenny Ortega, also stars Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, who join Midler as a trio of resurrected witches.

Fans have longed for a sequel, but instead, Disney said it plans to produce a made-for-TV remake last year. Midler called the idea “cheap.”

“I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character,” Midler, who played Winifred Sanderson, told PEOPLE in October 2017. “My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”

The remake will be written by Scarlet Lacey and none of the original cast is expected to return. Even Ortega, who still has a close relationship with Disney as the director of High School Musical and Descendants, is not involved.

Although Disney is not planning on a sequel, the studio has announced plans for a 25th anniversary Blu-Ray, which will be released on Sept. 4. Funko is also releasing Pop figures based on the Sanderson sisters.

The Hello, Dolly! revival closes on Aug. 25. Midler called playing the title character one of the highlights of her life.

“I’ve had many highlights. I’ve been very, very lucky,” Midler told GMA. “I don’t sing the greatest. I certainly don’t dance the greatest. I’m funny. There’s no question that I’m funny. I’m not the most beautiful, but I’m raucous and I give people a good time and I think people really like to have a good time.”

