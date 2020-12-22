Best Christmas Movies That Aren't Really Christmas Movies
The holiday spirit has wormed its way into popular media year-round, blurring the lines of what really constitutes as "Christmas movie." This year, with most of us stuck inside throughout the festivities, watching movies is one of the most reliable pass-times, meaning we may reach the end of our typical Christmas movie catalogue. Luckily, there are plenty of films that can be creatively interpreted as Christmas movies.
The definition of a Christmas movie has been blown wide open in recent years with the popular Die Hard meme. The joke is simply that Die Hard is set at Christmas time, and although it does not center around a reindeer or an elf, when you think about it, the Christmas setting is vital to its plot, making it a "Christmas movie" by some definitions. This reasoning applies to plenty of other movies that might not immediately come to mind when you're decorating your tree, and this year, we need all the vicarious cheer we can get.
Streaming services have helped stretch the definitions of holiday movies in the last couple of years as well, grouping new and old movies together and presenting viewers with unconventional choices for the end of the year. A scroll through Netflix, for example will present you with a whole host of original films, adult comedies and obscure takes of Christmas that might seem out of place beside the classics you grew up with.
If ever there was a year to expand your Christmas movie library, this is it. Here is a look at some of the best Christmas movies that are not really Christmas movies.
Gremlins
Gremlins is the story of a young boy bonding with an unnerving mystical creature of mysterious origin, but we can't forget that Billy (Zach Galligan) got his new pet just before Christmas. If you're feeling a little bitter about all the holiday cheer this year, why not watch Gizmo tear apart some Christmas trees to blow off steam?
Batman Returns
Tim Burton's second Batman movie, Batman Returns is set conspicuously at Christmas time, and follows many of the classic tropes of a Christmas rom-com. Batman (Michael Keaton) falls in love with Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) against the backdrop of the holiday, though the romance can be hard to root for at times.
Lethal Weapon
As dark and desperate as the plot of Lethal Weapon is, it might be even more depressing if it weren't set at Christmas time. In fact, one of the few glimmers of hope in the movie comes at the end, when Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Murtaugh (Donald Glover) spend the holiday together.
Harry Potter
Each of the first six Harry Potter movies consists of one full school year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, meaning that each one has a Christmas interlude right around the middle. Any of them — or all of them — make for a great watch in December, although the fourth movie, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, arguably has the most Christmas themes since it features the Yule Ball.
Trading Places
A lot happens in Trading Places, so it's forgivable if you forgot that the oddball comedy takes place right around Christmas time. In fact, at his lowest point, Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) dresses up as Santa Claus in a dirty costume, besmirching Saint Nick's image.
Mean Girls
Mean Girls is also spread a cross a whole school year, though the Winter Talent Show is one of the most iconic moments of the movie.
Rocky IV
Finally, Rock IV is a rare case where a franchise waited until late in the game to take a Christmas angle on its own story. Here Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) fights Russian Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) in an unsanctioned match on Christmas Day.