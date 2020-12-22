Best Christmas Movies That Aren't Really Christmas Movies

The holiday spirit has wormed its way into popular media year-round, blurring the lines of what really constitutes as "Christmas movie." This year, with most of us stuck inside throughout the festivities, watching movies is one of the most reliable pass-times, meaning we may reach the end of our typical Christmas movie catalogue. Luckily, there are plenty of films that can be creatively interpreted as Christmas movies.

The definition of a Christmas movie has been blown wide open in recent years with the popular Die Hard meme. The joke is simply that Die Hard is set at Christmas time, and although it does not center around a reindeer or an elf, when you think about it, the Christmas setting is vital to its plot, making it a "Christmas movie" by some definitions. This reasoning applies to plenty of other movies that might not immediately come to mind when you're decorating your tree, and this year, we need all the vicarious cheer we can get.

Streaming services have helped stretch the definitions of holiday movies in the last couple of years as well, grouping new and old movies together and presenting viewers with unconventional choices for the end of the year. A scroll through Netflix, for example will present you with a whole host of original films, adult comedies and obscure takes of Christmas that might seem out of place beside the classics you grew up with.

If ever there was a year to expand your Christmas movie library, this is it. Here is a look at some of the best Christmas movies that are not really Christmas movies.