Bert Kreischer Brings More Gut-Busting Laughs in 'The Machine' Blooper Reel (Exclusive)

Bert Kreischer knows how to make people laugh. But what makes the 50-year-old comedian and actor likable is that he can laugh at himself. Kreischer's latest movie, The Machine, is out on PVOD now, and PopCulture.com obtained a hilarious blooper reel that shows Kreischer laughing non-stop. The clip also shows him dressed up as Ariel of The Little Mermaid. This was fitting as The Machine and The Little Mermaid were released on the same day (May 26). The blooper reel also shows Mark Hamill not cracking a smile as Kreischer continues to laugh.

The Machine is Kreischer's first major movie, which is based on his true story stand-up routine. The film did not fare well with critics and fans, earning a 27 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and nearly $11 million at the box office. Last month, PopCulture.com spoke to Kreischer about how his film stands out.

"It's fun when you don't know anything about the movie and you go into it and you go, 'This isn't what I expected," Kreischer said. "That's the best when you see a movie and you go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.' When they told me about Footloose when I was a kid, I go, 'These kids can't dance. Am I supposed to like this?' And then I came out and I was like, 'I want to start dancing.' I saw The Karate Kid the same way. I didn't know what I was expecting. And that's the beauty of this movie. We kept all the jokes out of the trailer. I think it's going to be a lot bigger than anyone thinks it is. It's hilarious."

For Hamill, he enjoyed doing something so different from what he has done in the past. "When I read this script, my kids will ask me, 'So what's it like?' I said, 'Well, it's a sailor on a submarine. It's like aliens set on a submarine. There's always something you can compare it to,'" Hamill said. "They said after I read The Machine, 'What's it like?' I said, 'You tell me.' It's not like anything I've ever read. And that's a real plus. It's so original and so outrageous.