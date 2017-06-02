Beauty And The Beast Deleted Scene Reveals Character Cut From The Movie

Beauty and the Beast brought the characters from the animated original to life on the big screen, but there was one exception that didn’t make the cut.

Now thanks to a new deleted scene from the film, fans can finally meet Monsieur Toilette. You guessed it, he’s a toilet, one who was going to be played by Stephen Merchant (via EW).

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new scene features an up close look at his character as Lefou runs into a bathroom during the assault on the castle. Once Lefou discovers the toilet is alive he runs out covered in water, ending the clip with a loud scream. The clip is humorous on its own, but it wouldn’t have added anything to that particular sequence, so it probably worked out best that it was left on the cutting room floor.

You can watch the deleted scene in the video above.

Monsieur Toilette doesn’t have any speaking lines in this clip, but there is supposedly another deleted scene that shows the character in human form. That will most likely also be on the Blu-ray edition of the film when it hits later this month.

You can view the official synopsis for Beauty and the Beast below.

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belles eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters now. Cars 3 is next up, racing into theaters on July 14, 2017, with Pixar’s Coco hitting on November 22nd, 2017. Disney‘s live action Cruella currently has no release date, and neither does Maleficent 2, The Jungle Book sequel, or the live-action Aladdin. Toy Story 4 hits on July 13, 2018, and the live-action Mulan is scheduled for November 2nd, 2018. Mary Poppins Returns lands shortly thereafter on December 25, 2018.

Beauty and the Beast hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 6, 2017.

UP NEXT: First Deleted Scene Shows Alternate Musical Sequence

Photo Credit: Disney