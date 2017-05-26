Beauty And The Beast: First Deleted Scene Shows Alternate Musical Sequence

Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast included three new songs for fans to hum along to, including the lovely and rather melancholy Days in the Sun. Thanks to a deleted scene fans can see what the original version looked like.

The scene will be a part of the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of the highly successful film, and as director Bill Condon notes, starts out a bit differently (via Heroic Hollywood). This version starts out with the prince’s mother signing to her son, who is ill and laying in bed. After her part is done, the scene switches to reverse their places, and that’s when the father comes and pulls his son away.

The reason for the switch involved test audiences, as they ended up confused, thinking the mother was actually Agatha. They then changed the mother’s hair, darkening it, so a greater visual change could be seen. That also resulted in them recasting the prince’s part, as he now had to sing. You can watch the full version in the video above.

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belles eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 6, 2017.

