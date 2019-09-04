‘Bad Boys For Life’ Trailer With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Released

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installment of the Bad Boys franchise, but they won’t have to wait much longer as the first trailer for Bad Boys for Life is out now. The trailer sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back in action as Det. Lt. Michael “Mike” Lowrey and Det. Lt. Marcus Burnett, respectively. The film also co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton, and DJ Khaled.

Per a description of the film, “Marcus Burnett is now a police inspector and Mike Lowrey is in a midlife crisis. Both of them unite again when an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they defeated, promises them an important bonus in revenge just as the duo are about to retire officially.”

Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, from a script/screenplay by Chris Bremner, Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, and Anthony Tambakis. In addition to Smith and Lawrence, actor Joe Pantoliano will also return, as fan-favorite character Capt. Conrad Howard.

Pantoliano previously spoke about his work in the franchise during a 2003 interview that took place around the time Bad Boys II opened.

“It worked out so well. I think it’s an even better film than the first. It sure is a lot of fun,” he said of the sequel, as reported by WebWombat. “We’re all a little older now, being seven years on, Michael has had his five hit pictures since, Martin’s got a great part, Will’s just terrific — it all worked out wonderfully.”

“We really capitalised on the elements of the first film with the guys getting into trouble and then me having to get them out of it. Of course, this time there’s a twist — Martin and I are both in Anger Management classes,” he continued.

Pantoliano later went on to praise producer Jerry Bruckheimer by saying, “When you work for Bruckheimer, you don’t get it any better.”

“He’s the ultimate producer. I’ve had the good fortune of working with some great producers over the years — but Bruckheimer is just great,” he also said. “He’s a very creative, inclusive producer. He involves you in everything. For instance, any scene that even mentioned my character Captain Howard I was brought in to be part of the rehearsals. Whether you like the film or not, you can’t say it wasn’t a very conclusive one.”

Bruckheimer has returned to produce Bad Boys for Life, alongside Doug Belgrad, who also supervised Bad Boys and is executive producer of the franchise’s TV spinoff, L.A.’s Finest.

Bad Boys for Life is scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 17, 2020.