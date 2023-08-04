'Back to School': Ultimate Guide to Rodney Dangerfield's '80s Movie Classic

Back to School, Rodney Dangerfield's classic '80s movie, is the perfect flick to watch this time of year, and we have your ultimate guide to the hilarious comedy. Initially released in 1986, the film has gone on to be one of Dangerfield's most popular films. Notably, the film was directed by Alan Metter, from as screenplay by Steven Kampmann, Will Porter, Peter Torokvei, and Harold Ramis. Scroll on to learn more!

What is the movie Back to School about?

Back to School follows Thornton Melon (Dangerfield) a self-made millionaire who learns that his son Jason is unhappy at Grand Lakes University. Uneducated himself, Thornton decides to enroll, in an attempt to help Jason adapt better. While the pair start to grow as individuals, as well as strengthen their father-son bond, Thornton winds up getting caught having others do his homework. He has to prove himself an apt pupil, otherwise he'll be thrown out.

What school was used in the movie Back to School?

Filming for Back to School took place at The University of Wisconsin-Madison, which was used to capture the fictional Grand Lakes University, per Republic World. Additionally, the diving team scenes were filmed at the Industry Hills Aquatic Club — which has since been demolished — in the City of Industry, California.

Back to School Cast

In addition to Dangerfield, Back to School features a fairly impressive cast. Thornton's son Jason is played by Keith Gordon (Jaws 2, Christine), who would later go on to a prolific TV director. Interestingly, a young Robert Downey Jr. was also in the film, playing Derek Lutz, Jason's only friend. Legendary actress Sally Kellerman (M*A*S*H) stars in the film, portraying Dr. Diane Turner, a teacher who Thornton falls for. Additional cast members include Burt Young, Terry Farrell, Paxton Whitehead, M. Emmet Walsh, Sam Kinison, Ned Beatty, Adrienne Barbeau, William Zabka, Severn Darden, Robert Picardo, Jason Hervey, and Edie McClurg.

Trivia About Rodney Dangerfield's Back to School

According to SplitSider, Back to School producers originally wanted Jim Carrey to play the role of Professor Terguson, but he was rejected for being too young. The part would eventually go to Kinison. This wasn't the only big change from script to screen, as in the original script, Thornton was not a wealthy man. It was Ramis who suggested that it be changed to make him rich. Surprisingly, Dangerfield had something in common with his character, as he too was an acrobatic high diver in real life, when he was younger, per IMDB.

Back to School Streaming Availability

If you are looking to stream Back to School, it is not available on services such as Netflix or Hulu, but it is available for subscribers of AMC+. It's also available to rent from streamers like Apple TV and Vudu.