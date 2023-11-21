Austin Butler's Motorcycle Gang Movie 'The Bikeriders' Might Not Be Released in Theaters

After its release was derailed by the Hollywood labor strikes, The Bikeriders may not be premiering in theaters at all. The motorcycle drama starring Austin Butler and Tom Hardy would have hit theaters on Dec. 1, but last month the distributor delayed that timeline as the cast wouldn't be able to promote the film. According to a new report by The Insneider, the producers at New Regency are now looking for a new distributor – perhaps one for streaming instead.

The Bikeriders is a drama set in the 1960s following the rise and fall of a motorcycle gang. It was meant to get theatrical distribution through 20th Century Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, but that plan may be changing. Sources said that New Regency is shopping the movie around to new distributors and is open to all possibilities – even streaming. They reportedly feel that there is no time for a full-on publicity campaign at this point, and without that, theatrical release simply might not be worth it.

The Bikeriders already did well at film festivals this year including the Telluride Film Festival back in August where it first premiered. Critics seem to like the movie as it has 85 percent positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. It also has some A-list talent including writer and director Jeff Nicholes and stars Butler, Hardy and Jodie Comer. Supporting cast includes Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook, Norman Reedus, Mike Faist, Emory Cohen, Damon Herriman, Beau Knapp and Kar Glusman.

The Bikeriders is based on a photo book by journalist Danny Lyon who joined a motorcycle gang in the 1960s to document their lifestyle. The trailer shows Comer's character speaking with a journalist and describing the events of the movie, indicating that this will be used as a framing device for the main story. It reportedly takes place over the course of about a decade, tracing the club's growth from a gathering of misfits into a criminal organization. The movie follows a fictional gang based in Chicago called The Vandals.

The Bikeriders is ready to premiere but so far it has no premiere date. It's not clear whether cans can look forward to seeing it at home or in the theater.