'As We Know It': TikTok Star Danny Mondello Breaks Vegetarian Streak (Exclusive Clip)

Danny Mondello, the food influencer who is known as "Meal_by_cug" on TikTok, is featured in a new movie about the zombie outbreak. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the film As We Know It which also features Chris Parnell and Pam Grier. The clip shows Mondello's character Rory eating a chicken wing for the first time in three months. He revealed that he'd been a vegetarian during that time but decided to eat the win because he said the world was going to end.

As We Know It also stars Mike Castle, Oliver Cooper and Taylor Blackwell. "Set in Los Angeles in the late 1990s, struggling writer James Bishop grapples with the emotional shrapnel of a recent breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Emily," the official synopsis states. "As James holds up in his Hollywood Hills home with writer's block, his eccentric best friend Bruce shows up with bad news. The city has plunged into chaos by an unusual zombie outbreak, courtesy of tainted soy milk, wreaking havoc on James' semi-charmed kinda life.

"With the streets of Los Angeles swarming with the undead, James, Bruce, and Emily come together to barricade themselves in the house while reconciling their personal struggles. And occasionally, letting in the only food delivery service still operating, Abracadabra."

As We Know It is directed and co-written by Josh Monkarsh. The film was released in theatres in New York City, Chicago and Seattle on Nov. 10. It was then released in Los Angeles on Nov. 15 and Boston on Nov. 17. As We Know It will then be released in Calabasas on Dec. 1.

"My goal was pretty straightforward — to create a zombie apocalypse, romantic comedy, quarantine film with an emphasis on friends and relationships," Monkarsh said in his director's statement. "For me, the most rewarding part of making this movie was watching the character come alive and the environment flourish on set. Mike and Oliver had a real bro-like connection when they first met because their chemistry represented a large part of the story, casting them was a no-brainer — and Taylor was the glue that helped them together.

"It was such a great honor to work with Chris and Pam. They both brought something to the movie I didn't know existed when writing the script. They were also both so flexible with impromptu lines we added for those scenes that needed a little sweetening up and I have a ton of respect for both of them for their seamless ability to pull this off. Hiring "Cugine" Danny Mondello was also a very easy decision. I had been following his IG page for a couple months and when we were casting the part of Rory, I would often find myself thinking of his posts and how he'd be an incredible fit."