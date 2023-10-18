'Soul Mates': Neal McDonough Hosts Scary Movie Night (Exclusive Clip)

Neal McDonough, who is known for playing dangerous villains in multiple movie roles, plays a strange matchmaker in his new film. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Soul Mates, which shows McDonough's character known as The Matchmaker hosting a movie night for two strangers fighting for their lives. The Matchmaker shows a woman hanging upside down, leading to Jason (Charlie Weber) getting up out of his seat and telling him to leave her alone.

Soul Mates is set to be released in theatres on Oct. 20. The official synopsis states: "This psychological thriller with elements of terror follows two unsuspecting strangers, Jason and Allison (Annie Ilonzeh) who find themselves participants in a twisted new dating service, led by the Matchmaker, that forces the two singles inside a nightmarish maze designed to help them find their Soul Mate – or die trying."

Along with McDonough, Weber and Ilonzeh staring in the flim, Soul Mates is directed by Mark Gantt. Manny Halley is the executive prouder and prouder along with Rodney Turner II, Yolanda Halley and William K. Baker, and Chris LaMont and Joe Russo wrote the script.

McDonough has had a long career in Hollywood as it began in 1990. He's known for his work in the television shows Band of Brothers, Boomtown, Tin Man and Desperate Housewives. The 57-year-old actor is also known for appearing in movies such as Walking Tall, Minority Report, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li and Apex.

In 2021, McDonough spoke to ComicBook.com and was asked what makes him a great villain. "So many people ask me that," McDonough said. "'You play such fantastic, delicious villains, but you're such a nice Christian dad type of guy in real life.' And it's pretty simple. It's because I wouldn't do sex scenes, as everyone knows, so I had to create a career for myself and it worked. As hard as it was at times, to become the villain du jour has been so fantastic. And also for my career. I get to be kind of like a shark. I get to go in and feed on Yellowstone for a while, and then jump back out, and then go feed on something else for a while, then jump back out, then go feed on Apex for a while. It keeps the ball moving."