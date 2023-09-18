'The Little Mermaid': Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King Talk Filming Lagoon Scene (Exclusive Clip)





The Little Mermaid was one of the most anticipated movies this year and made close to $570 million at the box office. A memorable scene in the film is when Ariel (Halle Bailey) and Eric (Johan Hauer-King) are together on a lagoon while Sebastian (Daveed Diggs) tries to set a romantic mood. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Bailey, King and The Little Mermaid production members talking about the scene. King revealed that they didn't film on an actual Lagoon, while Bailey mentioned some of the things in the scene were real such as the trees and the waterfalls. The Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall said filming the scene "works best without water," and the clip shows Bailey and King rowing while being pushed by crew members.

The Little Mermaid is a live-action adaptation of the 1989 Disney animated film of the same name. As the synopsis states, The Little Mermaid tells the "story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's (Javier Bardem) daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life–and her father's crown–in jeopardy."

Earlier this year, Bailey, 23, spoke to Variety about the experience of filming The Little Mermaid, which began when she was 18 years old. "When I moved away to London I learned so much about myself," she said. "It was kind of a shock because I had never done anything like that before."

The Little Mermaid also stars Noma Dumezweni as The Queen, Art Malik as Sir Gimsby, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder (voice) and Awkafina as Scuttle (voice). Marshall is also a producer on the film along with Marc Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and John DeLuca. Marshall, DeLuca and David Magree wrote the screenplay and Jeffrey Silver is an executive producer. The Little Mermaid is now available on digital and will be released on Blu-ray on September 19.