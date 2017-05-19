‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Brings On Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett has signed on to Paramount's highly anticipated Mission: Impossible 6. According to Deadline, the 58-year-old actress will be playing the C.I.A. director.

The Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner for What's Love Got to Do With It starts work next week and joins Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirky and Alec Baldwin in the Christopher McQuarrie-directed sequel.

On April 8, McQuarrie announced on social that he lit the fuse, and kicked off production on M:I 6. The movie comes out July 27, 2018.

Bassett took a similar role as director of the U.S. Secret Service in the 2016 action-thriller London Has Fallen.

Following her work on M:I 6, Bassett will head straight to 20th Century Fox's upcoming 911 series, where she stars and serves as executive producer alongside Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The 13-episode series centers around 911 operators.

Bassett starred in four seasons of American Horror Story — Coven, Freak Show, Hotel and Roanoke. She is repped by Gersh, Lighthouse Entertainment and Fox Rothschild. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Bassett recently wrapped work on Disney and Marvel's Black Panther, which is due out Feb. 18. She plays Ramonda, the stepmother of lead protagonist T'Challa.

