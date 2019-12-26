Andy Milonakis Asks to Be Hired for ‘a Christmas Story Remake’ in New Photo

Andy Milonakis is ready to star in in a remake of A Christmas Story, he revealed last week. The comedian posted a selfie in a fur-lined hat and glasses, giving off some serious Ralphie vibes. Fans were all-in on the idea, but the studios may be a harder sell.

Milonakis was on a train in his Christmas Story post last week. He wore a dead-pan expression in the picture, which got hundreds of likes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hire me for A Christmas Story remake please,” he wrote simply.

“Mad bomber edition,” one fan replied with a laughing emoji.

“You’re hired!” added another.

“I’m on, go with that s—” tweeted a third.

Fans proposed other Christmas classics that could benefit from a Milonakis remake as well, including Christmas Vacation and a live-action Peanuts movie. Some also pointed out that A Christmas Story has a sequel, and Milonakis could probably step in to provide the third installment of the series.

Milonakis is beloved for his MTV show The Andy Milonakis Show, which he created and starred in from 2005 to 2007. The series featured absurdist sketches that never clearly drew a line between reality and fiction. It was filmed in Milonakis’ real-life neighborhood in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

These days, Milonakis is a podcaster and streamer, juggling several projects online. He hosts his own cooking show on the YouTube channel Munchies, which is a part of the VICE network. He also co-hosts the Baited podcast along with several other YouTubers, and he livestreams on Twitch as well.

im telling you , remake Christmas vacation pic.twitter.com/u7FmatymBJ — That one wizard from oz (@ThaWizMan) December 18, 2019

His crass, unflinching humor would certainly bring a fresh take to A Christmas Story, a 1983 film based on Jean Shepherd’s semi-autobiographical story from his book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, published in 1966. The movie typically airs in a 24-hour marathon on Christmas day, either on TNT or TBS.

A Christmas Story stars Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker, a young boy learning about life and family through the Christmas season. The movie features Shepherd in voice over, reciting Ralphie’s inner monologue throughout.

Attempts to add to this beloved story have had mixed results. In 1994 there was a sequel, originally titled It Runs in the Family and then retitled My Summer Story. A few stage adaptations have been made as well, most notably A Christmas Story: The Musical, which won a Tony in 2013.

In 2012, A Christmas Story 2 was released direct-to-video. It ignored the events of other sequels and recast the main characters, though it was not based on Jean Shepherd’s writing. The movie was not a critical success, so chances are Milonakis could top it his tweet reaches the right people.