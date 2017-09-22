Newest ‘Amityville’ Sequel Releasing for Free in October

Horror fans can seemingly never get enough of sequels to recognizable franchises, but despite this fact, Amityville: The Awakening has had an incredibly complicated history. The latest installment in the Amityville Horror franchise aims to make it up to fans by debuting for free on Google Play October 12 and as a limited theatrical release on October 28.

In the film, Belle, her little sister, and her comatose twin brother move into a new house with their single mother Joan in order to save money to help pay for her brother’s expensive healthcare. But when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house including the miraculous recovery of her brother, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn’t telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amityville: The Awakening stars Bella Thorne, Jennifer Jason Leigh, McKenna Grace, Cameron Monaghan, Taylor Spreitler, Thomas Mann and Jennifer Morrison.

The film was originally slated to be released in April of 2016, a reveal that came along with a poster debut in March. Shortly after the poster debuted, the film was removed from the schedule indefinitely.

Earlier this year, the new film was scheduled to be released on June 30, even garnering new trailers. Once again, merely weeks before the premiere date, the film was scrapped.

It’s tough to say exactly why the film has had so many different premiere dates, but it could be due to Dimension Films’ lack of confidence in the final product.

The film was directed by Franck Khalfoun, who previously directed the 2012 remake of the 1980 film Maniac. The film was incredibly ambitious and a departure from the original serial killer film, as the remake was told almost entirely from the point of view of the killer’s eye, allowing the viewers to see exactly what he saw.

Khalfoun’s direction might not have appeased up with Dimension’s vision, as his directing sensibilities might not have lined up with the inherently American haunted house story.

Hopefully being released for free will be enough of a sign of good faith to fans that they check out the film, unless of course, the film once again gets pulled.

——-

