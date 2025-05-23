AMC Theatres to Lower Weekday Movie Ticket Prices

It’s about to get a whole lot cheaper to see movies in the middle of the week.

AMC Theatres is slashing ticket prices in half on Wednesdays, beginning July 9. The movie-theater chain already features the same discount on Tuesdays.

It’s a smart move for the theater chain, which has previously stated that Tuesdays are consistently one of its biggest sales days of the week.

The move comes right as summer blockbuster season is in full swing, as big titles like Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth launch shortly after the theater’s mid-week prices will change.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CEO Adam Aron has been pushing studios to allow theatres to extend the Tuesday discount since last year.

“Realistically, we could not afford to have made this change to our ticket pricing strategy until the box office showed true signs of sustained recovery. But in April and now in May, the box office has been booming, and the remainder of 2025 appears poised to continue that upward box office trend,” Aron said in a statement announcing the lower prices. “The introduction of Discount Tuesdays several years ago has turned Tuesday into one of the best attended days of the week, in part because there is a segment of the moviegoing audience who looks first for a great value in their moviegoing.”

No word on whether competing chains like Cinemark or Regal Cinemas will follow suit, but it’s hard to imagine they’ll intentionally miss out on free money.