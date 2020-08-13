AMC Theatres to Charge 15 Cents a Ticket on Opening Day, But There's a Catch and Social Media Caught It
AMC Theatres has announced it will charge 15 cents a ticket on its upcoming reopening day, but there is a catch, and social media caught it! After the news was revealed of its bargain buy, many noted how shockingly low that ticket price is. Others joked that, for that price, one could potentially rent out an entire theater room for a low amount of money.
However, ComicBook.com writer and film critic Charlie Ridgely pointed out that this is not quite the case. He attempted to purchase AMC tickets online, to see what would happen. He noted that because of convenience fees, his order for a dozen tickets jumped "from $1.80 to $28.08" when he went to the checkout. Someone else then joked that there's "always a catch." The AMC 15 cent ticket price is sure a fascinating move for the cinema chain, which many have noted is an interesting decision, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Scroll down to see more reactions to the news.
NOPE I TRIED.
Regular online convenience fees still apply. 12 tickets went from $1.80 to $28.08 at checkout.— Charlie R-IG-11-Y (@charlieridgely) August 13, 2020
prevnext
They can charge zero cents, still not stepping into a enclosed box with hundreds of strangers during an pandemic with an air borne pathogen...not even for Godzilla vs Kong and that one really hurts...— Sad But True vs. The Salmon Dance (@Dezarath) August 13, 2020
Funny they’re doing 1920s prices, seeing as how there was pandemic then too— 👽Isaac Luna👽 (@idkISAAC) August 13, 2020
prevnext
And a large soda and popcorn for $75.— Dude_In_The_Desert 🌵 (@t_arnpreeest) August 13, 2020
If my math is correct I can pay 15 dollars and buy out 100 tickets meaning I can empty out a large portion of seats...— Dinkleberg (@H0wdy_NEIGHB0R) August 13, 2020
Still wouldn't do it
prevnext
Since my clearest COVID19 nightmare was about going to the movies, I will not be going until well after there's a vaccine. So...good luck? 15 cents is still too much to pay for a potential life-threatening nightmare experience.— Velvet Hydrangea (@VelvetHydrangea) August 13, 2020
August 13, 2020
prevnext
Free risk of lifetime debilitation or death with every ticket. Second prize winners will kill relatives.— Craig Danuloff (@cdanuloff) August 13, 2020
15 cents gets you a chance to win a trip to this paradise called ICU.— Nagisa says Washington Football Team is nameless (@clannad2009) August 13, 2020
prevnext
And a bucket of popcorn for 35 bucks ? Nice try— joe (@JoeDamiien) August 13, 2020
For the price of 1 original price ticket can I rent out the whole room to myself?— wadot (@wadot122) August 13, 2020
prevnext
That means the popcorn will be $50— Moe Tamimi • محمد تميمي (@Moe_Tamimi) August 13, 2020
No thanks! They’ve been fleecing us for years charging $8 for .25 cents worth of popcorn. $5 for .10 cents worth of soda and a bottle of water that costs more than 2 gallons of gas. And to top it off we have to sit through 20 minutes of previews. I’m never going back.— Hamo King (@Salvato18210648) August 13, 2020
prev
Is your life worth 15 cents not mine— Josephine Babineaux (@JosephineBabin6) August 13, 2020