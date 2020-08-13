AMC Theatres to Charge 15 Cents a Ticket on Opening Day, But There's a Catch and Social Media Caught It

AMC Theatres has announced it will charge 15 cents a ticket on its upcoming reopening day, but there is a catch, and social media caught it! After the news was revealed of its bargain buy, many noted how shockingly low that ticket price is. Others joked that, for that price, one could potentially rent out an entire theater room for a low amount of money.

However, ComicBook.com writer and film critic Charlie Ridgely pointed out that this is not quite the case. He attempted to purchase AMC tickets online, to see what would happen. He noted that because of convenience fees, his order for a dozen tickets jumped "from $1.80 to $28.08" when he went to the checkout. Someone else then joked that there's "always a catch." The AMC 15 cent ticket price is sure a fascinating move for the cinema chain, which many have noted is an interesting decision, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Scroll down to see more reactions to the news.