AMC Movie Theaters Open on New Year’s Day? Hours, Explained

Looking for something to do on New Year’s Day? Go to the movies.

AMC Theaters across the country are open for those who go to the theater for a holiday tradition. Hours vary by location, typically opening slightly late, around 30 mins before the first show.

Several films are out to view this holiday season. Some may include Spider-Man: No Way Home, A Journal for Jordan, American Underdog, Licorice Pizza, The Tragedy of MacBeth, Zootopia 2, Wicked, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Silent Night, and Deadly Night. Check local AMC listings for specific films and showtimes.

The movie chain was also open on Christmas Day. And aligning with the holiday season, AMC Networks offered holiday 24/7 programming for viewers with the return of the annual “Best Christmas Ever” event, which ran from November 29 and concluded on December 26.

With over 600 hours of holiday programming, the network was the exclusive broadcast cable home in December for modern-day beloved classics including Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, Four Christmases and Fred Claus.Classics such as White Christmas, and for the first time on the network, The Wizard of Oz, were shown. The network also invited others to settle in for holiday themed nights on AMC.

Viewers were also encouraged to stream a new holiday favorite with Jay Duplass’ charming feature The Baltimorons on Sundance Now and AMC+. Its sister streamer, ALLBLK, features the new film A Heart For Christmas, starring Nikiva Dionne, and for horror fans, Shudder (and AMC+) have all-new specials including Joe Bob’s Cold Cruel Christmas, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Holiday of Horrors as well as new holiday episodes of The Creep Tapes and The Haunted Season.