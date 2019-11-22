AMC Full Holiday Programming List Revealed

AMC Network’s Best Christmas Ever is returning with its largest-to-date holiday programming slate that will have viewers cozying up on the couch with a mug of hot chocolate. Beginning on Thanksgiving week and running through Christmas, the month-long programming schedule boasts more than 60 films and more than 700 hours of holiday-themed movies, specials, and family favorite films.

“We are delighted for the return of ‘Best Christmas Ever,’ which quickly resonated with viewers last year and has become a new holiday tradition in celebration of the season as we showcase 31 days and nights of Christmas movies and specials all-month long,” Tom Halleen, executive vice president of programming strategy, acquisitions and scheduling for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to extend our largest ever holiday slate to all five of our networks so that viewers can easily access their favorite holiday movies all-month long.”

Set to run from Monday, Nov. 25 through Christmas Day, the network’s Best Christmas Ever lineup is packed to the brim with holiday offerings, including an all-day National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation marathon, a special Rankin-Bass Christmas weekend featuring classics like Jack Frost and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, and a Christmas movie marathon to round it all out.

Keep scrolling to see AMC’s Best Christmas Ever holiday programming schedule. You can check out the entire schedule, which will continue to be updated, by clicking here.

11/25 – 11/27

Monday, 11/25

9 a.m. – National Lampoon’s Vacation

11 a.m. – National Lampoon’s European Vacation

1 p.m. – Vegas Vacation

3 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Vacation

5 p.m. – National Lampoon’s European Vacation

7 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11:30 p.m. – Vegas Vacation

Tuesday, 11/26

1:30 a.m. – Gremlins

9 a.m. – Call Me Claus

11 a.m. – The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

12:30 p.m. – To Grandmother’s House We Go

2:30 p.m. – Gremlins

5 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

7 p.m. – Elf

9 p.m. – Elf

11 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Wednesday, 11/27

1 a.m. – Jack Frost

3:30 a.m. – 12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue

9:30 a.m. – Last Holiday

12 p.m. – Jack Frost

2:30 p.m. – Christmas With the Kranks

4: 30 p.m. – Fred Claus

7 p.m. – Four Christmases

9 p.m. – Fred Claus

11:30 p.m. – Four Christmases

11/28 – 11/30

Thursday, 11/28

1:30 a.m. – Last Holiday

9 a.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

11:30 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

2 p.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4: 30 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

7 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 3, Episode 1)

8 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 3, Episode 2)

9 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 3, Episode 3)

10 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 3, Episode 4)

11 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 3, Episode 5)

Friday, 11/29

12 a.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 3, Episode 6)

1 a.m. – To Grandmother’s House We Go

3 a.m. – Prancer

10 a.m. – Prancer

12:30 p.m. – Miracle on Christmas Lake

3 p.m. – Wish for Christmas

5 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda

7 p.m. – The Polar Express

9 p.m. – The Polar Express

11 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda

Saturday 11/30

1 a.m. – Wish for Christmas

3 a.m. – Miracle on Christmas Lake

5:45 a.m. – The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus

7 a.m. – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

7:30 a.m. – Little Drummer Boy: Book II

8a.m. – The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Show

8:30 a.m. – The Leprechaun’s Christmas Gold

9 a.m. – Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

10:45 a.m. – Jack Frost

12 p.m. – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

2:30 p.m. – Little Drummer Boy: Book II

3 p.m. – The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Show

3:30 p.m. – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

4 p.m. – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

4:30 p.m. – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

5:45 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus

7 p.m – Elf

9 p.m. – Elf

11 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus

12/1 – 12/2

Sunday, 12/1

12:15 a.m. – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

1:30 a.m. – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

2 a.m. – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

4:30 a.m. – Jack Frost

7 a.m. – The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Show

7:30 a.m. – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

10 .a.m – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

11 a.m. – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

12:15 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus

1:30 p.m. – Little Drummer Boy: Book II

2 p.m. – The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Show

2:30 p.m. – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

3 p.m. – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

3:30 p.m. – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

4:45 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus

6 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:30 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Monday, 12/2

12:30 a.m. – Planes, Trains & Automobiles

2:30 a.m. – Christmas With the Kranks

4:30 a.m. – The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

9 a.m. – All I Want for Christmas

11 a.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 1)

12 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 2)

1 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 3)

2 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 4)

3 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 5)

4 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 6)

5 p.m. – Planes, Trains & Automobiles

7 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

9 p.m. – Fred Claus

11:30 p.m. – Four Christmases

12/3 – 12/4

Tuesday, 12/3

1:35 a.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 1)

2:35 a.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 2)

3:35 p.m. – Samantha: An American Girl Holiday

9: 30 a.m. – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

11:30 a.m. – A Holiday to Remember

1:30 p.m. – Heaven Is for Real

3:30 p.m. – Four Christmases

5:30 p.m. – Fred Claus

8 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Wednesday, 12/4

12:30 a.m. – Snow Day

2:30 a.m. – Ernest Saves Christmas

4:30 a.m. – The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

9:30 a.m. – Heaven Is for Real

11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet

2 p.m. – Ernest Saves Christmas

4 p.m. – Snow Day

6 p.m. – The Polar Express

8 p.m. – Elf

10 p.m. – The Polar Express

12/5 – 12/6

Thursday, 12/5

12:05 a.m. – Nanny McPhee

2:05 a.m. – Happy Feet

4:35 a.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 5, Episode 5)

9:15 a.m. – White Christmas

12 p.m. – The Sons of Mistletoe

2 p.m. – Wish for Christmas

4 p.m. – Nanny McPhee

6 p.m. – Elf

8 p.m. – Four Christmases

10 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street

Friday, 12/6

12:30 a.m. – Last Holiday

3 a.m. – White Christmas

9 a.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 5, Episode 1)

10 a.m. – Annie

1 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street

3:30 p.m. – Last Holiday

6 p.m. – Four Christmases

8 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

10 p.m. – Fred Claus

12/7 – 12/10

Saturday, 12/7:

6 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

8 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Sunday, 12/8

4 p.m. – The Polar Express

6 p.m. – Elf

8 p.m. – Elf

10 p.m. – The Polar Express

Monday, 12/9

4:30 p.m. – Miracles from Heaven

7 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street

9:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street

Tuesday, 12/10

6 p.m. – The Polar Express

8 p.m. – Elf

10 p.m. – The Polar Express

12/11 – 12/14

Wednesday, 12/11

6 p.m. – Elf

8 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m. – Four Christmases

Thursday 12/12

5:45 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

10 p.m. – Fred Claus

Friday, 12/13

4:30 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

7 p.m. – The Polar Express

9 p.m. – How Murray Saved Christmas

10 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus

11:15 p.m. – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

Saturday, 12/14

5 p.m. – The Polar Express

7 p.m. – Elf

9 p.m. – Elf

11 p.m. – Ice Age

12/15 – 12/18

Sunday, 12/15

4 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

7 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

Monday, 12/16:

5:30 p.m. – Fred Claus

8 p.m. – Elf

10:05 p.m. – Love the Coopers

Tuesday, 12/17

6 p.m. – Elf

8 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street

Wednesday, 12/18

5:45 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8 p.m. – Elf

10 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

12/19 – 12/24

Thursday, 12/19

6 p.m. – Elf

8 p.m. – Four Christmases

10 p.m. – Love the Coopers

Friday, 12/20

6 p.m. – Four Christmases

8 p.m. – Elf

10 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Saturday, 12/21

4 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

6 p.m. – Elf

8 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Sunday, 12/22

4:30 p.m. – Ernest Saves Christmas

6:30 p.m. – Fred Claus

9 p.m. – Four Christmases

11 p.m. – The Polar Express

Monday, 12/23

6 p.m. – Four Christmases

8 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Tuesday, 12/24

5 p.m. – The Polar Express

7 p.m. – Elf

9 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11:15 p.m. – Four Christmases