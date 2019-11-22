AMC Full Holiday Programming List Revealed

AMC Network’s Best Christmas Ever is returning with its largest-to-date holiday programming slate that will have viewers cozying up on the couch with a mug of hot chocolate. Beginning on Thanksgiving week and running through Christmas, the month-long programming schedule boasts more than 60 films and more than 700 hours of holiday-themed movies, specials, and family favorite films.
“We are delighted for the return of ‘Best Christmas Ever,’ which quickly resonated with viewers last year and has become a new holiday tradition in celebration of the season as we showcase 31 days and nights of Christmas movies and specials all-month long,” Tom Halleen, executive vice president of programming strategy, acquisitions and scheduling for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to extend our largest ever holiday slate to all five of our networks so that viewers can easily access their favorite holiday movies all-month long.”
Set to run from Monday, Nov. 25 through Christmas Day, the network’s Best Christmas Ever lineup is packed to the brim with holiday offerings, including an all-day National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation marathon, a special Rankin-Bass Christmas weekend featuring classics like Jack Frost and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, and a Christmas movie marathon to round it all out.
Keep scrolling to see AMC’s Best Christmas Ever holiday programming schedule. You can check out the entire schedule, which will continue to be updated, by clicking here.
11/25 – 11/27
Monday, 11/25
9 a.m. – National Lampoon’s Vacation
11 a.m. – National Lampoon’s European Vacation
1 p.m. – Vegas Vacation
3 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Vacation
5 p.m. – National Lampoon’s European Vacation
7 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
11:30 p.m. – Vegas Vacation
Tuesday, 11/26
1:30 a.m. – Gremlins
9 a.m. – Call Me Claus
11 a.m. – The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
12:30 p.m. – To Grandmother’s House We Go
2:30 p.m. – Gremlins
5 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
7 p.m. – Elf
9 p.m. – Elf
11 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Wednesday, 11/27
1 a.m. – Jack Frost
3:30 a.m. – 12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue
9:30 a.m. – Last Holiday
12 p.m. – Jack Frost
2:30 p.m. – Christmas With the Kranks
4: 30 p.m. – Fred Claus
7 p.m. – Four Christmases
9 p.m. – Fred Claus
11:30 p.m. – Four Christmases
11/28 – 11/30
Thursday, 11/28
1:30 a.m. – Last Holiday
9 a.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
11:30 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
2 p.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
4: 30 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
7 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 3, Episode 1)
8 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 3, Episode 2)
9 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 3, Episode 3)
10 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 3, Episode 4)
11 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 3, Episode 5)
Friday, 11/29
12 a.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 3, Episode 6)
1 a.m. – To Grandmother’s House We Go
3 a.m. – Prancer
10 a.m. – Prancer
12:30 p.m. – Miracle on Christmas Lake
3 p.m. – Wish for Christmas
5 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda
7 p.m. – The Polar Express
9 p.m. – The Polar Express
11 p.m. – Kung Fu Panda
Saturday 11/30
1 a.m. – Wish for Christmas
3 a.m. – Miracle on Christmas Lake
5:45 a.m. – The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus
7 a.m. – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
7:30 a.m. – Little Drummer Boy: Book II
8a.m. – The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Show
8:30 a.m. – The Leprechaun’s Christmas Gold
9 a.m. – Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
10:45 a.m. – Jack Frost
12 p.m. – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
2:30 p.m. – Little Drummer Boy: Book II
3 p.m. – The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Show
3:30 p.m. – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
4 p.m. – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
4:30 p.m. – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
5:45 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus
7 p.m – Elf
9 p.m. – Elf
11 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus
12/1 – 12/2
Sunday, 12/1
12:15 a.m. – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
1:30 a.m. – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
2 a.m. – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
4:30 a.m. – Jack Frost
7 a.m. – The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Show
7:30 a.m. – Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
10 .a.m – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
10:30 a.m. – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
11 a.m. – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
12:15 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus
1:30 p.m. – Little Drummer Boy: Book II
2 p.m. – The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Show
2:30 p.m. – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
3 p.m. – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
3:30 p.m. – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
4:45 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus
6 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
8:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10:30 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Monday, 12/2
12:30 a.m. – Planes, Trains & Automobiles
2:30 a.m. – Christmas With the Kranks
4:30 a.m. – The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
9 a.m. – All I Want for Christmas
11 a.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 1)
12 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 2)
1 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 3)
2 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 4)
3 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 5)
4 p.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 6)
5 p.m. – Planes, Trains & Automobiles
7 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
9 p.m. – Fred Claus
11:30 p.m. – Four Christmases
12/3 – 12/4
Tuesday, 12/3
1:35 a.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 1)
2:35 a.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 4, Episode 2)
3:35 p.m. – Samantha: An American Girl Holiday
9: 30 a.m. – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
11:30 a.m. – A Holiday to Remember
1:30 p.m. – Heaven Is for Real
3:30 p.m. – Four Christmases
5:30 p.m. – Fred Claus
8 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Wednesday, 12/4
12:30 a.m. – Snow Day
2:30 a.m. – Ernest Saves Christmas
4:30 a.m. – The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
9:30 a.m. – Heaven Is for Real
11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet
2 p.m. – Ernest Saves Christmas
4 p.m. – Snow Day
6 p.m. – The Polar Express
8 p.m. – Elf
10 p.m. – The Polar Express
12/5 – 12/6
Thursday, 12/5
12:05 a.m. – Nanny McPhee
2:05 a.m. – Happy Feet
4:35 a.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 5, Episode 5)
9:15 a.m. – White Christmas
12 p.m. – The Sons of Mistletoe
2 p.m. – Wish for Christmas
4 p.m. – Nanny McPhee
6 p.m. – Elf
8 p.m. – Four Christmases
10 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street
Friday, 12/6
12:30 a.m. – Last Holiday
3 a.m. – White Christmas
9 a.m. – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 5, Episode 1)
10 a.m. – Annie
1 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street
3:30 p.m. – Last Holiday
6 p.m. – Four Christmases
8 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
10 p.m. – Fred Claus
12/7 – 12/10
Saturday, 12/7:
6 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
8 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Sunday, 12/8
4 p.m. – The Polar Express
6 p.m. – Elf
8 p.m. – Elf
10 p.m. – The Polar Express
Monday, 12/9
4:30 p.m. – Miracles from Heaven
7 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street
9:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street
Tuesday, 12/10
6 p.m. – The Polar Express
8 p.m. – Elf
10 p.m. – The Polar Express
12/11 – 12/14
Wednesday, 12/11
6 p.m. – Elf
8 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10:15 p.m. – Four Christmases
Thursday 12/12
5:45 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
8 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
10 p.m. – Fred Claus
Friday, 12/13
4:30 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
7 p.m. – The Polar Express
9 p.m. – How Murray Saved Christmas
10 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus
11:15 p.m. – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
Saturday, 12/14
5 p.m. – The Polar Express
7 p.m. – Elf
9 p.m. – Elf
11 p.m. – Ice Age
12/15 – 12/18
Sunday, 12/15
4 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
7 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
11:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
Monday, 12/16:
5:30 p.m. – Fred Claus
8 p.m. – Elf
10:05 p.m. – Love the Coopers
Tuesday, 12/17
6 p.m. – Elf
8 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10:15 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street
Wednesday, 12/18
5:45 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
8 p.m. – Elf
10 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
12/19 – 12/24
Thursday, 12/19
6 p.m. – Elf
8 p.m. – Four Christmases
10 p.m. – Love the Coopers
Friday, 12/20
6 p.m. – Four Christmases
8 p.m. – Elf
10 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Saturday, 12/21
4 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
6 p.m. – Elf
8 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10:15 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Sunday, 12/22
4:30 p.m. – Ernest Saves Christmas
6:30 p.m. – Fred Claus
9 p.m. – Four Christmases
11 p.m. – The Polar Express
Monday, 12/23
6 p.m. – Four Christmases
8 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Tuesday, 12/24
5 p.m. – The Polar Express
7 p.m. – Elf
9 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
11:15 p.m. – Four Christmases