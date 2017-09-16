AMC Reveals Massive FearFest Programming, Including ‘Cult of Chucky’

Halloween is a holiday rich in traditions, with one of those being the plethora of horror films that AMC airs in the weeks leading up to October 31. While the official schedule of the films shown has yet to be released, Bloody Disgusting obtained the list of films that we can expect to see in the 21st annual celebration of all things horror, beginning October 23.

The Halloween event will feature multiple installments from the Halloween, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street franchises, but one of the biggest surprises is the event will debut Cult of Chucky, the seventh film in the Child’s Play franchise. Considering the film debuts on Blu-ray merely a few weeks before the event begins, this will be a great opportunity for Chucky fans to check out the new film.

Below you’ll find just a taste of the films to be featured in this year’s special event:

Halloween (1978)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween II (2009)

Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th Part IX: Jason Goes to Hell

Jason X

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

Child’s Play

Curse of Chucky

Cult of Chucky

Annabelle

Thinner

Dreamcatcher

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Land of the Dead

House of the Dead 1&2

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

Return to House on Haunted Hill

House of Wax (2005)

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Army of Darkness

Van Helsing

Lake Placid

Slither

The Leprechaun franchise

This massive list of films is quite impressive, but this year’s celebration also comes with some bad news. The FearFest event typically lasts for the two weeks leading up to Halloween, but this year, AMC has cut back to only a week.

The Walking Dead fans, however, are in luck, as the third week of the month will be devoted to airing a massive marathon of the series’ first 99 episodes, culminating in the Season 8 premiere, the series’ 100th episode.

Luckily, the zombie drama still fits into the realm of horror, even if it comes in 60-minute installments instead of a variety of films.

