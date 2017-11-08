AMC Releases Full FearFest Schedule

The month of October is one of the most exciting times of the year for fans of horror films, as it sees the release of big movies and spooky events to celebrate Halloween. If you’re the type who prefers to avoid large crowds, there are still plenty of options to help you get in the spirit.

In the day and age of streaming services and digital downloads, the options of available horror movies are almost overwhelming, forcing movie fans to spend more time browsing than actually watching a movie. Additionally, many streaming services focus on contemporary films, completely ignoring tried and true classics.

Luckily, for those of you with cable subscriptions, AMC is honoring the holiday with its annual FearFest, airing the best classic horror movies in anticipation of Halloween.

Sadly, while the event has run for two weeks leading up to Halloween in years past, this year it will be relegated to merely one week, as the week prior will feature broadcasts of every episode of The Walking Dead to lead up to the Season 8 premiere.

Scroll down to see AMC’s impressive FearFest schedule, compiled by Bloody Disgusting!

Monday, October 23

9:00 AM ET – Halloween

11:00 AM ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

1:00 PM ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

3:00 PM ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

5:00 PM ET – Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later

7:00 PM ET – Halloween II

9:30 PM ET – Halloween

11:30 PM ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Tuesday, October 24

1:30 AM ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

3:30 AM ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

9:00 AM ET – House on Haunted Hill

11:00 AM ET – House of Wax

1:30 PM ET – Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later

3:30 PM ET – Halloween II

6:00 PM ET – Child’s Play

8:00 PM ET – Curse of Chucky

10:00 PM ET – Cult of Chucky

Wednesday, October 25

12:00 AM – Child’s Play

9:15 AM ET – Slaughter of the Vampires

9:30 AM ET – Scream 4

12:00 PM ET – Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

2:00 PM ET – Jason X

4:00 PM ET – Curse of Chucky

6:00 PM ET – Cult of Chucky

8:00 PM ET –Annabelle

10:15 PM ET –Carrie

Thursday, October 26

12:30 AM ET – Annabelle

2:24 AM ET – Mirrors 2

9:09 AM ET – How to Make a Monster

10:30 AM ET – Eight Legged Freaks

1:00 PM ET – Aliens vs Predator: Requiem

3:00 PM ET – Predator

5:30 PM ET – Predator 2

10:00 PM ET – Piranha

Friday, October 27

12:00 AM ET – Lake Placid

2:00 AM ET – Alien vs Predator

4:00 AM ET – Hellbound: Hellraiser II

9:00 AM ET – Hellraiser Revelations

10:30 AM ET – Van Helsing

1:30 PM ET – Slither

5:30 PM ET – Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

8:00 PM ET – Freddy vs Jason

10:00 PM ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street

Saturday, October 28

11:00 AM ET – Curse of Chucky

1:00 PM ET – Cult of Chucky

3:00 PM ET – Leprechaun: Origins

5:00 PM ET – Leprechaun

7:00 PM ET – Leprechaun 2

9:00 PM ET – Leprechaun 3

11:00 PM ET – Leprechaun 4 in Space

Sunday, October 29

1:00 AM ET – Leprechaun Leprechaun in the Hood

3:00 AM ET – Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood

5:00 AM ET – Exorcist II: The Heretic

9:29 AM ET – Army of Darkness

11:26 AM ET – House of the Dead

1:25 PM ET – House of the Dead 2

5:25 PM ET – Dawn of the Dead

Monday, October 30

4:00 AM ET – Return to House on Haunted Hill

9:00 AM ET – Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later

11:00 AM ET – Halloween II

1:30 PM ET – Halloween

3:30 PM ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

5:30 PM ET – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

7:30 PM ET – Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

9:30 PM ET – Halloween

11:30 PM ET – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Tuesday, October 31