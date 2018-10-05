Amber Heard Has 3 Movies on the Way Despite Johnny Depp Verdict

✖

Amber Heard has three projects in the pipeline. The movies have been overshadowed by the $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, filed against her in 2019. The case finally went to trial in April and ended on Wednesday with Depp being awarded $10.35 million and Heard $2 million.

The next time audiences will see Heard is in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which she reprises her role as Aquaman's love interest Mera. The movie will finally open on March 17, 2023. Aquaman 2 was mentioned during the trial. Depp claimed he played a role in convincing Warner Bros. executives to cast her in the first place. Heard disputed this and claimed Warner Bros. "didn't want" to include her in the sequel.

Heard and her talent agent thought the Depp controversies led to her playing a smaller role in Aquaman 2. However, DC Films President Walter Hamada testified for Depp that there were "concerns" about Heard's chemistry with star Jason Momoa. "The character's involvement in the story was what it was from the beginning." Hamada said, later adding that the sequel is mostly a "buddy comedy" featuring Momoa and Patrick Wilson, reports PEOPLE.

Aquaman 2 has already finished filming. On Monday, Dolph Lundgren told Redline Steel founder Colin Wayne on Instagram that he enjoyed working with Heard. "She was great. I worked with her on the first Aquaman, now the second one we shot last fall in London. She's terrific," Lundgren, who plays King Nereus in the movie, said, reports PEOPLE. "I had a great experience with her. She was very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody. Just down-to-earth."

Weeks before the trial began, Heard was cast in the thriller In The Fire, reports Variety. The movie was shot in Italy and also stars Spanish actor Eduardo Noriega. Conor Allyn (No Man's Land) is directing from a script he wrote with Pascal Borno and Silvio Muraglia. The story is set in 1890s Colombia, where a couple with an autistic son face challenges from villages and a priest who believes the boy is possessed by a demon. Heard plays an American psychiatrist hired to treat the boy. In The Fire does not have a release date yet.

Back in 2018, Heard was cast in Run Away With Me, a romantic thriller Fred Grivois was directing from a script by Matthew Cirulnick (Rambo: Last Blood). The plot centers on star-crossed lovers running from the dark criminal underbelly in the European modeling world. The Daily Mail published photos from the film's production in March 2018. However, very little is known about the film's status over four years later. The film's IMDb page lists no other cast members besides Heard and it has no release date.