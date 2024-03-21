'Criminal Minds' Alum Lola Glaudini Says Johnny Depp Berated Her on 'Blow' Set

Criminal Minds alum Lola Glaudini is accusing former Blow co-star Johnny Depp of berating her on set while filming the 2001 thriller. Glaudini, 52, recalled the alleged incident during an appearance on the Powerful Truth Angels podcast, accusing Depp of going in on her when she laughed on cue during the background of a take during the first day of filming.

"Johnny Depp has this monologue that he does back-and-forth, back-and-forth, and after a couple takes, [director] Ted Demme comes over to me and he's like, 'OK, Lola, when Johnny is saying his monologue when he says this certain word ... I want you to just burst out laughing,'" Glaudini said. "I'm, like, splayed out in a bikini and someone's giving me a joint and I'm supposed to laugh."

When cameras started rolling, Glaudini said she hit her cue, enraging the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, now 60. "Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me [and] sticks his finger in my face, and I'm in a bikini on the ground," she claimed. "He comes over and he goes, 'Who the f-k do you think you are? Shut the f-k up. I'm out here, and I'm trying to f-king say my lines and you're f-king pulling focus. You f-king idiot. Oh, now it's not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f-king shut the f-k up? The quiet that you are right now, that's how you f-king stay.'"

"I've never met him," Glaudini continued. "This was my first studio movie, I've just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, 'Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry.'" The Invincible actress also claimed that Demme, who died in 2002, did not tell Depp that it was under his instruction that she was to laugh.

"Totally hung me out to dry," she said. "We go back to one and I have to do the rest of the scene, no bigs, like five, six more hours. I don't know anyone, and when we wrapped, the costume coordinator handed me a heated coat and I was like a pariah, like no one wanted to f-king talk to me because I'm the b-h he railed at." Glaudini recalled going back to her trailer and crying after the incident.

A representative for Depp has denied mistreating Glaudini. "Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time," his rep told Variety Wednesday. A sound engineer on Blow, Sam Sarkar, stood by Depp's account in a statement to the outlet: "I worked on that movie in the sound department," Sarkar said. "As a sound person, you're constantly listening to what is going on on set, listening for noises, listening for chatter. In fact, specifically, I would listen to Johnny's audio to check for interference, both during rehearsals and during the take. I never heard anything like that and that would have been a remarkable event."