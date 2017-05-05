Ridley Scott Says A Sequel To The Original Alien Is Coming Up

With Alien: Covenant just two weeks away from premiering, director Ridley Scott is revealing more of his plans for the franchise as the release date approached. The latest film serves as a sequel to the prequel, 2012’s Prometheus which marked Scott’s return to the franchise after over three decades.

Prometheus served as an origin story of sorts for the Xenomorphs and their creators—also revealed to be the creators of mankind—who were only hinted at in the beginning of the original Alien movie. H.R. Giger’s iconic design of the Space Jockey sat in the cockpit of a derelict spaceship with a hole in its chest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott told Entertainment Weekly that the series will finally answer who that Space Jockey is and what he was doing as the new movie will feed right into the beginning of Alien.

“After that, unless we run out of steam, we’ll then come back in, come back into the rear end of Alien 1,” Scott said. “You’ll know full well by that point who the affectionately termed ‘space jockey’ is.”

His comments seem to indicate that following Alien: Covenant, his prequel series to the original film will be wrapped up and that subsequent sequels will take place after the original film.

There’s still no word on whether or not any followup will disregard the sequel films, such as James Cameron’s Aliens or David Fincher’s Alien 3.

His comments also seem to clear up the reasons why Neil Blomkamp’s own plan for Alien 5 is not moving forward, as Scott intended to tell that story himself.

While the confirmation that Blomkamp’s take on the franchise will likely never come to fruition was a bit of a bummer, it’s exciting to learn that Scott is committed to his original horror/sci-fi franchise for the long haul—so long as there’s an audience.

Maybe will get the glorious return of Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley in a future film, reteaming the badass hero with the original director for an all new adventure.

Hopefully we learn more about the next Alien film, rumored to be titled Awakening, shortly after Covenant hits theaters.

In Alien: Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

[H/T Twentieth Century Fox]