Adam Sandler’s Good Friend and ‘SNL’ Buddy Rob Schneider Tweets About His ‘Uncut Gems’ Oscar Snub

On Monday, Jan. 13, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts officially unveiled the 2020 Oscar nominees. As always, there were quite a few “snubs” that people noticed. Unfortunately, one of the performances that was snubbed happened to be Adam Sandler‘s in Uncut Gems. But, leave it to Sandler’s good friend, Rob Schneider, to put a positive spin on the news.

Schneider directed his message towards Sandler, writing that his friend may not have received an Academy Award nomination, but he’s still winning at life.

My pal, @AdamSandler

You don’t need an award to give you what you, my friend, have already won; the laughter from children young and old from all around the world. Mazel Tov pic.twitter.com/T1oQgW9HoQ — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 13, 2020

Just based on the responses to his tweet, many fans were on the same page. In fact, many of those fans expressed shock over Sandler’s Oscars snub in the first place. In lieu of the Uncut Gems actor receiving a nomination for Lead Actor, the Academy nominated Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Pheonix for Joker, and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

In light of his snub, Sandler even took to Twitter to write a message to his followers. While his message was filled with his trademark humor, the best part about it was the shoutout he gave to his former Waterboy co-star, Kathy Bates, as she received her own Academy Award nomination on Monday for her performance in Richard Jewell.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits,” Sandler joked before turning his focus towards Bates. “Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.” The actor also included a screenshot of Bates from Waterboy for added emphasis.

Sandler wasn’t the only one who was “snubbed” by the Academy, though. Many users on social media also highlighted the lack of acting nominations for the cast of Parasite, Awkwafina (for The Farewell), and Jennifer Lopez (for Hustlers). In response to the Academy Award nominations, users have even rallied around the hashtag “not my Oscars” in order to vent their frustrations over the esteemed awards show.

