Actor Dies After Multi-Month Hospitalization: Enayatollah Bakhshi Was 80

An actor with decades of roles in films, plays and television programs has died.

Enayatollah Bakhshi died earlier this month, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency. He was 80.

Videos by PopCulture.com

IRNA claims that Bakhshi, who began earning notable film roles in the ’70s, died while hospitalized, though the agency did not reveal at what facility or the exact date of death. The Senator and Falconet actor had reportedly faced “multiple physical ailments and an infection” before his passing, leading to a two-month hospitalization.

Play video

Bakhshi’s film roles include The Deer, Slaughterhouse, The Honour, The Legacy, Senator, Fist, Travellers, Killing Mad Dogs, Tangna, Tangsir and his debut project, Mr. Naive (a.k.a. Mr. Gullible).

He also appeared in lots of Iranian televisions shows, such as Imam Ali,The Enigma of the Shah, Velayat-e Eshgh, Kalantar, Bar Sar-e Dorahi, Pahlevanan Nemimirand, All That Is, Tabriz in Fog and A Piece of Land.

No further details on Bakhshi’s passing, including the exact cause of death or memorial arrangements, are available as of press time.