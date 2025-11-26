A New ‘Rush Hour’ Film Is In Production

The fastest hands in the East will once again team up with the biggest mouth in the West.

Paramount is officially producing a new Rush Hour movie, with director Brett Ratner returning.

There is currently no word on whether series stars Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan will return, but it’s hard to imagine a fourth Rush Hour working without either of them involved.

Both stars have already expressed interest in returning to the franchise in the past. In 2017, Chan and Tucker had “agreed” on a script for Rush Hour 4. This past May, Chan told press that he was still interested in making the film, but had no knowledge of why the film hadn’t begun production yet.

“I don’t know. Ask the director, ask the studio, ask the writer,” he said to ScreenRant. “Hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and me [will be] 100 years old. We’ll be old men doing Rush Hour.”

The franchise is immensely profitable, grossing $850 million across three movies since the first Rush Hour in 1998.

Ratner’s return to the franchise, however, will likely be controversial. He was credibly accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2017, and Warner Bros immediately cut ties with him. He has since immigrated to Israel, and has not worked in the film industry since—other than to direct a documentary about First Lady Melania Trump that will release in theaters early next year.

There are currently no other details on Rush Hour 4.