50 Cent Working on Movie About Black Superhero Who Disguises Himself as a White Man

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s production company G-Unit Film & Television is reportedly developing Christopher Priest’s Xerø comic book series as a live-action film with the possibility of a TV show to come. According to Deadline, the movie is set to follow a Black government assassin who uses his camouflaging skills to blend in as a white man in with the international elites. The story takes place in East St. Louis, Illinois, from the perspective of Trane Walker.

G-Unit Film & Television will produce the movie alongside Color Farm Media. Erika Alexander and Ben Arnon are attached as producers along with new Illuminous CEO Joseph Illidge. Its creator retained the rights to the comics in 2008, despite it first publishing under the DC Comics umbrella which means Warner Bros. won’t be involved in the upcoming project.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s no one better than Christopher Priest to bring G-Unit Film & Television into the world of comic book superheroes,” said Jackson. “Watch as we build Xerø into a franchise alongside Christopher and Color Farm Media. I can’t wait for the world to meet Trane Walker in an all new way.”

Alexander added: “Priest is a master storyteller. Xerø is a powerful project, and we’re thrilled to partner with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television, the pre-eminent power players.”

“Xerø is the perfect action hero for our times in a story that is equal parts James Bond and James Baldwin. G-Unit’s legacy of courageous, edge-of-your-seat thrillers about complex protagonists makes them the perfect partner to spearhead this franchise. After working with Christopher on Batman years ago, I’m thrilled to be reuniting with him on Xerø,” Illidge continued.

Priest said: “Xerø depicts a slow-moving car wreck at the intersection of race and class. The commonality of struggle represented by the life experiences of Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, G-Unit Film & Television and Color Farm assure a broad depth of first-hand appreciation for that delicate balance. It’s exciting to be working together to create this new world.”