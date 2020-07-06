'365 Days': Duffy Asks Netflix to Remove Movie for 'Glamorizing' Sex Trafficking and Rape

Duffy is calling out Netflix for their highly criticized film 365 Days. The welsh singer, along with many others, have issues with the movie and what it portrays and has written a letter to the streaming service as a demand for change. As she addressed Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings, she highlighted that the film "glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape."

"Today, I really don't know what to think, say, or do, other than to reach out and explain to you in this letter how irresponsible it was of Netflix to broadcast the film 365 Days," she wrote in her statement according to CNN. The film, which is described as an "erotic drama" tells the story of a woman, Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who is abducted while on vacation in Sicily to then be imprisoned and sexually abused over-and-over again by mafia boss, Mossimo Torricelli (Michael Morrone) who gives her one year to fall in love with him. "This should not be anyone's idea of entertainment," the letter continued. "Nor should it be described as such, or be commercialized in this manner."

This movie is a little too close to home for the singer because she revealed in February that she was kidnapped, taken to a foreign country and raped for four weeks. "I knew my life was in immediate danger, he made veiled confessions of wanting to kill me," she revealed. "I was high risk of suicide in the aftermath." 365 Days is based on the novel "365 dni" by Blanka Lipinska. Duffy described the film as distorting sexual violence and that it was "careless, insensitive, and dangerous."

Despite the backlash, lead star Morrone says he's on board for a sequel — which is where it seems to be heading. The news of him wanting to star in a potential sequel comes after a personalized video via HalaHi — a service where anyone can order a personalized video from a celebrity — where he said, "The answer is yes. We're going to shoot the second part" according to TMZ in response to a fan. He did clarify that he's unsure at the moment when they'll start filming as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the world.

As for fans' thoughts on the film, a lot compared it to the trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey. Despite the negative talk, the Italian actor referred to his character as a "superhero" and explained that he's "just a human."