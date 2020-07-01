260,000 Sign Petition to Block Film Starring Paris Jackson as Jesus

More than a quarter of a million are seeking to stop the distribution of a film in which Paris Jackson plays Jesus. Created over a week ago, a Change.org petition titled "Prevent the Distribution of the Film' ' Habit'" has gained more than 260,00 signatures in its quest to prevent the "blasphemous Hollywood film" from seeing the light of day.

Produced by Donovan Leitch Jr, the son of legendary folk singer Donovan Leitch, and directed and co-written by Janells Shirtcliff, Habit stars Jackson, Bella Thorne, and musicians Gavin Rossdale and Josie Ho, and The Kills' Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart. It follows "a street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out; by masquerading as a nun." According to Fox News, the film wrapped filming before coronavirus lockdowns went into effect and have been in post-production since April. However, the petition is seeking to put a grinding halt on any further steps.

Slamming the film as a "new blasphemous Hollywood film" that "stars Paris Jackson who plays the role of 'lesbian Jesus,'" the petition's creator encouraged others to "please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society." The petition says that "distributors haven't picked it up as of yet."

With a steadily rising number of signatures, signess have shared their own harsh words for the film, with one person commenting that "portraying Jesus as a lesbian is heresy and wrong." Another person who signed the petition said that the film "goes against my religion and is very offensive to the Christian community," while a third wrote that Habit is "an intentional mockery of the Christian faith By those who seek to erode Christianity." Several others dubbed the film "shameful and wrong," "unbelievable and disrespectful to Christians," and "disgusting," with one person commenting that they are "tired of Hollywood's leftist corruption of Christianity."

Despite the thousands of signatures supporting blocking the film, Habit has also found a vocal base supporting its release and Jackson's portrayal of Jesus. Responding to the petition, Thorne, on her Instagram Story, wrote: "Because Jesus is a woman... wowowowowowo." Others who are not involved in the film have also shown their support, including singer Sia, who tweeted, "Dear [Paris Jackson] I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person."