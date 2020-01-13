2020 Oscar Nominations: Jennifer Lopez Fans Say She Was Robbed for ‘Hustlers’ Snub

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards were announced on Monday, Jan. 13, and one name missing from the list was Jennifer Lopez, who had been stirring up Oscars buzz for her role as Ramona in last year’s Hustlers. Fans had been looking for the star’s name in the Supporting Actress category, but once they realized it was absent, they shared their displeasure on Twitter.

“JENNIFER LOPEZ WAS ROBBED,” one exclaimed. “Where’s Jennifer Lopez? Snubbed!” wrote another. Other tweets included, “No #jlo! I am shocked,” “REALLY!! No Jennifer Lopez???”, “Jennifer Lopez deserved” and “WHERES JENNIFER LOPEZ??” Another fan, whose Twitter photo is of Lopez, wrote simply, “i hate yall.”

This year’s Oscar nominees for Supporting Actress include Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

Lopez has received multiple nominations this season for her work in Hustlers, including a Best Supporting Actress nod at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night and a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards next weekend.

“Hey guys, I don’t think I’ve ever been nominated for a SAG Award before,” the mom of two said in an Instagram video reacting to the nomination. “I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there. You know, acting was my first love along with dancing, and I just can’t believe all this is happening. To all the struggling actors out there, don’t give up. It could happen! It’s happening. Thank you so much. I feel like I already won. Thank you. Thank you, the SAG Awards. I’ll see you guys there!!”

Lopez also received the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Spotlight award, which has previously been given to several actresses who have gone on to be nominated for Academy Awards that season. In addition to starring, Lopez also acted as a producer on Hustlers, which has so far earned over $150 million at the box office as well as critical acclaim.

“I did Hustlers for no money and I produced it and thought this could be a great movie,” she told Variety of the film’s Oscar buzz. “And you know what, if it wins, I win. And so you put your heart and soul into it and then you see what happens. And so when something like this happens, you’re like, ‘Yay, okay, it went well.’”

The Oscars air live from Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

