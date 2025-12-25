11-Year-Old Movie Actor Dies Tragically: RIP to Nikodem Marecki

A family is in mourning this holiday season as their young son died in a tragic accident.

Nikodem Marecki, an 11-year-old movie and TV actor, died on Nov. 27, according to RMF. The circumstances around the young White Courage and Cracow Monsters star are especially tragic: A car fatally struck him as he was getting off a school bus.

The Sun reports that Marecki initially survived but succumb to his injuries the following day.

The fatal accident, which occurred in Poland, was publicized by White Courage director Marcin Koszałka in a recent Facebook post.

“Terrible news, Nikodem Marecki, who played in White Courage, the brother of the main heroine, Bronka, is dead,” Koszałka wrote alongside photos of Marecki. “Nikodem ran from the school bus and was hit by a car. Terrible, great loss, he was very talented and the world opened up for him.”

Tadeusz Kościuszko Primary School confirmed the death to RMF. The outlet reports that a funeral service was held on Dec. 3.

No further details on the fatal incident have emerged.

Despite his young age, Marecki already built up an impressive resume as an actor. His most well-known role to PopCulture.com’s U.S. readers would be the Netflix show Cracow Monsters (a.k.a. Krakowskie potwory). He also appeared in in White Courage (Biała odwaga), St. Anne’s Hospital (Szpital św. Anny), Papers for Luck (Papiery na szczęście) and Head-to-Head in Love (Zakochani po uszy).