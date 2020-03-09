The classic '90s film Mrs. Doubtfire, is getting a Broadway show, and fans now have their first full look at actor Rob McClure in costume as the legendary Robin Williams character. In a photo shared by EW, McClure can be seen donning the iconic wig and glasses of Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire, the fictional housekeeper that Williams' Daniel Hillard created so that he could spend more time with his children, after going through a divorce. Speaking on what it takes to put the costume together, McClure told the outlet, "Euphegenia Doubtfire takes a village."

Exclusive: Here’s your first full look at Rob McClure in Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire musical https://t.co/ABrx7nRA2N — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 9, 2020

"I’ve got an entire Indianapolis 500 pit crew back there," he jokinly added. "My dressers and make-up team are superheroes. One of the most thrilling differences between the movie and the Broadway show is that we are doing this in real time.

McClure continued: "When Daniel Hillard runs into the other room and emerges as everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny 18 seconds later, our director can’t yell cut and send me to a trailer for five hours. We’ve got 18 seconds. I can feel the audience sweating with me! 'IS HE GONNA MAKE IT?!?' The stakes are so high! It makes for electrifying theatre."

Mrs. Doubtfire is back! First look images from the Broadway musical have been released (@EW) pic.twitter.com/d3tFNBkO0b — Geek Vibes Nation 🖖 (@GeekVibesNation) March 9, 2020

In addition to McClure, the cast of the new Broadway show also includes: "Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard."

The original film was released in November 1993, and co-starred Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein and Robert Prosky, along with Williams' titular character. The movie was a massive success, going on to earn over $440 million at the box office, on a budget of only $25 million.

While the comedy was a bit divisive among critics, it went on to win the Oscar for Best Makeup at the 66th Academy Awards, as well as Best Picture at the 51st Golden Globes. Williams also took home the Golden Globe trophy for Best Actor (Musical/Comedy) that same year.

Mrs. Doubtfire began a run in Seattle, Washington last fall, and begins previews this week, before going on to officially open on April 5.