Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver Look Unrecognizable With Mullets and Bowl Cuts in Upcoming Movie 'The Last Duel'

A trio of A-list actors have embraced their medieval look for an upcoming historical epic. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver were all spotted on the set of The Last Duel by TMZ on Thursday. The film, which is directed by Ridley Scott, is currently filming in Sarlat, France. Just Jared also got a sneak peek at the production, which you can check out here.

The film tells the story of Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Driver), who are based on two real-life 14th-century knights. After Jean returns from war, he accuses Jacques of raping his wife and turns to King Charles VI for help. Which he does, by ordering the two former friends to fight to the death. If Jean loses, not only will he die, but his wife will also be burned to death.

Affleck plays a supporting role in the film, which is based on Eric Jager's 2004 nonfiction book, The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France. The script comes from Nicole Holofcener as well as Affleck and Damon, marking the first time the latter two have shared a writing credit since 1998's Oscar-winner Good Will Hunting.

The Last Duel is due in theaters in late 2020 or early 2021.

Driver most recently hosted Saturday Night Live last month, where he not only reprised his Star Wars character, Kylo Ren but also opened up about his son, who he'd kept a secret from the public for almost two years. He was also up for an Academy Award this year for his work in Marriage Story, though he lost to Joker star Joaquin Phoenix.

Damon last appeared in the Best Picture nominee Ford Vs. Ferrari, which won for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing. Back in November, he spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Affleck's last relapse, as well as the screenplay to The Last Duel.

"He's looking great, and he's doing great," Damon said of his longtime friend. "We've been working together on this screenplay, and … he's just doing great."

Affleck himself has opened up about his personal struggle with depression and sobriety of late, even talking about how he's been looking for "meaning" in his life.

"I'd like to find some sort of sense of meaning and purpose," he told Good Morning America. I was not raised religious. I am not a very good Christian, although I go to church with my kids because it was important to Jennifer and now I go too and I like it."