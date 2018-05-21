Your 7-Day Cheat Sheet to Losing Weight

This cheat sheet is not magical. You do have to exercise and eat well in order for it to work. With that said, follow this plan for seven days to jumpstart your weight loss or if you just want a nice change of pace. This program is designed for beginner exercisers. If you’re trying to lose weight, this is a great place to start.
MONDAY
For snacks to get you through the day, check out the 10 Best Foods for Weight Loss for inspiration.
Your Workout: 30 minutes of strength, 20 minutes of cardio
- Strength: Sexy Arm Workout for Beginners [VIDEO], complete three rounds
- Cardio: 20-minute walk (take the dog)
Meals
- Breakfast: Avocado Toast with Egg from The Corner Kitchen (pictured below),
- Lunch: Light and Easy BLT Wrap (184 calories)
- Dinner: Best Skinny Eggplant Rollatini with Spinach via Skinnytaste, (227 calories per two slices)
TUESDAY
Your Workout: 30 minutes of cardio, 10 minutes of flexibility work
- Cardio: 20-Minute Beginner Tabata Workout [VIDEO]
- Stretching: Work the posterior chain with these stretches: Cat to Cow Flow
Meals
- Breakfast: Skinny Blueberry Protein Smoothie
- Lunch: Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad (248 calories) (pictured below)
- Dinner: Zesty Italian Meatball Wrap
WEDNESDAY
Your Workout: 30 minutes strength
- Strength: 30/20/10 Legs and Booty Workout [VIDEO]
Meals
- Breakfast: Vanilla Cinnamon Protein Pancakes (311 calories per 3 pancakes) (power up!)
- Lunch: Skinny Chicken Salad (396 calories)
- Dinner: Lean Turkey Chili (240 calories) (pictured below)
THURSDAY
Your Workout: 30 minutes cardio, 20 minutes strength
- Cardio: Cardio Hip Hop Dance Party [VIDEO]
- Strength: Cardio Strength Circuit, complete two times
Meals
- Breakfast: Blueberry Muffin in a Bowl via Chocolate Covered Katie (pictured below)
- Lunch: Skinny Cobb Salad (343 per 2 cups)
- Dinner: Chicken Tostadas (426 calories per 2)
FRIDAY
Your Workout: 10 minutes strength, 30 minutes cardio
- Strength: Pooch Buster Workout [VIDEO]
- Cardio: 20-Minute Beginner Tabata Workout [VIDEO], 10-minute cool down walk
Meals
- Breakfast: Peanut Butter Breakfast Pudding via Chocolate Covered Katie
- Lunch: Clean Eating Chicken Chipotle Bowl (279 calories, pictured below)
- Dinner: Pasta Pizza Casserole (274 per cup)
SATURDAY
Your Workout: 30 minutes cardio, 10 minutes stretching
- Cardio: Cardio Hip Hop Dance Party [VIDEO]
- Stretch: 9 Ways to Stretch Your Hip Flexors
Meals
- Breakfast: Skinny Greek Omelet (196 calories),
- Lunch: Quinoa Wrap with Black Beans via Marin Mama Cooks
- Dinner: Skinny Lemon Chicken (170 calories)
SUNDAY
Your Workout: Rest!
Meals
- Breakfast: Skinny Banana French Toast Bake (259 calories per serving, pictured below) Because it’s Sunday!
- Lunch: Open Face Classic Tuna Melt (234 calories)
- Dinner: Skinny Taco Salad (337 calories)