Your 7-Day Cheat Sheet to Losing Weight

This cheat sheet is not magical. You do have to exercise and eat well in order for it to work. […]

By

This cheat sheet is not magical. You do have to exercise and eat well in order for it to work. With that said, follow this plan for seven days to jumpstart your weight loss or if you just want a nice change of pace. This program is designed for beginner exercisers. If you’re trying to lose weight, this is a great place to start.

MONDAY

For snacks to get you through the day, check out the 10 Best Foods for Weight Loss for inspiration.

Your Workout: 30 minutes of strength, 20 minutes of cardio

Meals

avocado-toast
(Photo: The Corner Kitchen)

TUESDAY

Your Workout: 30 minutes of cardio, 10 minutes of flexibility work

Meals

Quinoa Mexi Lime Salad

WEDNESDAY

Your Workout: 30 minutes strength

Meals

THURSDAY

Your Workout: 30 minutes cardio, 20 minutes strength

Meals

blueberry-muffin-bowl
(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

FRIDAY

Your Workout: 10 minutes strength, 30 minutes cardio

Meals

clean-eating-chicken-chipotle

SATURDAY

Your Workout: 30 minutes cardio, 10 minutes stretching

Meals

marin-mama-cooks
(Photo: Photo by Marin Mama Cooks)

SUNDAY

Your Workout: Rest!

Meals

banana-french-toast

 

