You’re 5 Moves Away From Slimmer Inner Thighs

Swimsuit season is upon us and feeling confident at the pool is even more important than looking the part. Check out this workout for strong, toned inner thighs that will keep you looking and feeling amazing this summer! Follow the directions for each move, rest for a minute and repeat the entire sequence twice. Don't forget about warming up!

1. Inner Thigh Leg Lift: We're starting off strong with this one! You'll definitely be able to tell it's an inner thigh workout after a couple reps of this move. Do as many as you can for 30 seconds with your left leg, then switch to your right leg for another 30 seconds. Step 1: Come down to your elbow on one side, making sure the elbow is directly underneath the shoulder. Extend the bottom leg completely and set the top leg behind it with a comfortable bend. Rest the body bar over the arch of the foot. If you don't have one, try a broom. You can always lie down and cradle your head in your elbow to ease shoulder or back tension.

Step 2: Keeping the foot flexed and leg straight, lift. The hips must stay straight so be mindful of them trying to roll backward. Release the leg slowly without slamming it to the floor or letting it collapse. The downward motion is just as important as the upward lift.

2. Side Lunge with Sliding Disk: This move is perfect for strengthening your inner thighs. Hold the squat for 30 seconds with each leg. Step 1: Stand with your feet parallel and hip-width apart with one foot on top of one glider. Your hands are in a comfortable position to help you maintain your balance during the exercise. Keep your head over your shoulder and your chin tipped and slightly upward. Shift your weight onto your heels. Engage your abdominals to stabilized the spine. Pull the shoulder blades down and back. Try to maintain these engagements throughout the exercise.

Step 2: Inhale and slowly step to the slide one foot out (the foot on top of the glider) while keeping your weight in your other heel. Both feet are still facing forward. Begin to shift your weight toward the stationary leg, bending that knee and pushing the hips back. Continue to lunge until your shinbone is vertical to the floor and your right knee is aligned with the second toe of your right foot. Your sliding leg should be as straight as possible and your body weight should be distributed into that hip. The heels of both feet should stay flat on the floor. Your arms can be positioned where necessary to help maintain your balance.

Step 3: Exhale and push off firmly with your stationary foot, returning to starting position. Repeat several times on one leg, then switch.

3. Side Star Plank: This side plank will test your strength and balance, especially when you lift your leg in the air! Try and do as many of these as you can on each side for 30 seconds each. Step 1: Get into side forearm plank position with top hand resting on top of your thigh.

Step 2: In a controlled movement, raise top leg up as high as you can while staying balanced, and simultaneously extend top arm straight up from shoulder toward ceiling.Return top leg and arm to start position and repeat.