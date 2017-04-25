Vin Diesel Jumps Out Of His Chair After Charlize Theron Says He Kisses Like ‘A Dead Fish’

Vin Diesel had the best reaction ever when he learned that his Fate of the Furious co-star Charlize Theron said he kissed like a "dead fish." During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the 49-year-old actor addressed Theron's comments and even jumped out of his seat while delivering his energetic rebuttal.

"What?! C'mon guys! Do I look like a dead fish?!" Diesel said to the audience as he hopped out of his seat. "First of all, you don't come on Ellen with the wonderful animation of Finding Dory and compare me to a dead fish."

In a previous interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Oscar winner Charlize Theron did admit that Diesel was doing exactly what was required from him in the scene of the box office smashing film. However, that clearly didn't soothe Diesel's playful frustrations.

"I'm the crazy chick that's doing this horrible thing to him and, as he should've, his character is just standing there frozen, like a dead fish," Theron said.

Before getting outraged over Charlize's comments about his kissing skills, Diesel addressed what it was that throngs of audiences around the world find so intriguing in the Fast and Furious franchise.

"People think of the explosions, the submarines and us outdoing each action set piece, but the core -- it's love," Diesel said. "At the core, it's all love -- that's what makes Fast and Furious what it is."

Last week, Vin Diesel made an appearance at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. At the star-studded event, the actor brought his two oldest kids, Hania and Vincent. According to the action star, it was one of the first one of his films that his kids were able to watch.

"The only movie that I made, except for Pacifier, which they weren't born yet," he said according to Entertainment Tonight. "But it's the only movie that I made that they can actually come to."

As most moviegoers are likely aware, Vin Diesel's latest installment to his high-octane Fast and Furious franchise has been absolutely speeding past records at the box office. Due to the massive success of the series, Diesel and co. have even made plans to make at least two more Fast and Furious films. Learn how the next movie was set up in Fate of the Furious here.

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]