Three Different Ways to Cut an Onion [VIDEO]

Here’s how to slice and dice onions so well that you’ll cry. We’ll even show you how to cut onion rings! Onions are high in biotin, manganese, copper and vitamin B6, so get slicing!

Fun fact: You might shed a tear while cutting onions because of previously unexposed enzymes being exposed to sulfenic acids, producing porpanethiol S-oxide, which wafts up toward your eyes. To get rid of that stinging sensation in your eyeballs, cook your onions; that will inactivate the enzymes.

Now that you’ve mastered the art of cutting an onion, try it in these awesome recipes: Skinny French Onion Soup, Skinny Country Green Beans, or Slow Cooker Lean Turkey Chili.