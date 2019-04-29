This Is What Weight Gain Looks Like

If you ever wanted proof that you should ditch your scales, look no further than this woman.

Fenella McCall is a 30-year-old psychology student from Melbourne, Australia. She posts a lot of “fitspirational” photos on her Instagram, including images of her pre-workout, healthy meals and transformation photos.

Clearly, McCall has slimmed down, since she started working out over a year ago, but you would never arrive at that conclusion if you looked at her scale. Although she looks thinner and more fit, she’s actually gained the equivalent of 2.2 pounds, according to a recent Instagram post she shared.

“Ummm how does this even happen!?!?” she wrote in her post. In the time that has passed between the photos, she explained that she’s gotten much stronger, thanks to weightlifting, boxing, yoga and Kayla Itsines’ Bikini Body Guides.

It makes sense that that because muscle is more dense than fat that she’s gained weight from strength training, even though she looks slimmer.

“Bloody scales — never trust them again,” she wrote in the caption.

The 30-year-old doesn’t use the scales to track her progress. Instead, she tracks it through the number of months she’s been drug-free. She was addicted to drugs, alcohol and tobacco for 15 years — including heroin — and has been clean for almost 2 years now.

While she gave up her bad habits, she also gave up foods that made her feel bloated and constipated. She now eats three to five meals a day of carbohydrates, protein, fats and at least two fist-size servings of vegetables.

“Now I’m excited if the number goes up, as that means more muscle,” McCall wrote. “I am the happiest and most content I have ever, ever been.”

