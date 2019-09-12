One Woman’s Body Transformation Was Insane After Being Offered $100K to Lose Weight

Seven weeks after giving birth to her second child, Diaz had gained even more weight than she did during her first pregnancy and knew she wanted a change. That change came in the form of a body transformation contest from Bodybuilding.com where the grand prize winner would receive $100,000.

In 12 weeks, Diaz completely overhauled her diet and fitness plan for the most dramatic transformation of her life — and she came out of it as the women’s grand prize winner. At the start, she weighed 135 pounds; after 12 weeks she clocked in at 108 pounds, sporting a sculpted, lean bod.

“At first, it was about the money,” Sharmaine told Bodybuilding.com. “Who wouldn’t be motivated by a hundred grand? But it quickly became about family. My loving husband had been supporting us financially since I decided to stay at home fulltime with the boys. He’s been our rock, but it was getting tough, and bills were piling up. I knew that the challenge could be something great for us. It was a win-win situation; a win for me mentally and physically, and a financial win for my family.”

In order to reach her goal, Sharmaine changed her diet to eat completely clean with one cheat meal per week, like a piece of cake on her son’s second birthday or celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband. She also drank a gallon of water every day. Check out a sample day of eating for Sharmaine:

Meal 1: oats + egg whites

Meal 2: chicken + mashed sweet potatoes + veggies

Meal 3: protein shake

Meal 4: tilapia + veggies

Meal 5: egg whites + salsa

When it came to workouts, Sharmaine spent five days a week at the gym. Every day she would focus on a different body part; check it out below (and see the full workout for each day here).

Day 1: chest

Day 2: back

Day 3: shoulders + abs

Day 4: legs

Day 5: arms + abs

One of Sharmaine’s biggest hurdles to overcome during the challenge was when her two sons contracted a respiratory-tract virus and passed it on to her.

“It was a nightmare!” she said. “My baby was so little. He wasn’t handling it very well and was admitted to the hospital. That was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I was sick and had to be without my toddler while caring for my newborn in the hospital.”

“I definitely wanted to quit, but even though all of that was going on, the challenge stayed with me,” said Sharmaine, who had started another body transformation and quit a few weeks in the year before. “I only missed a few days of working out, and my diet was strong. Even in the hospital, I committed to making good food choices. It was tough. I thought about my boys a lot throughout this challenge. I still do.”

“My family is my motivation. I want them to see Mama as a doer and as someone who continually strives for a goal and successfully completes it. Win or lose, I knew I had to finish this time around.”

Talk about one inspiring mama! Could you commit to a body transformation like Sharmaine did just seven weeks postpartum? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

